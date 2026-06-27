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BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: Primal Season 3, Covert Affairs & More

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: This weekend, we look at Primal Season 3, Dastardly and Muttley, Kamen Rider Stronger, and Covert Affairs.

Article Summary Blu-ray Breakdown previews June 30 releases, spotlighting Primal Season 3, Covert Affairs, and cult-favorite classics.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season 3 Blu-ray leads with a dark new Spear twist and a brutal survival story.

Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines lands on Blu-ray, alongside Discotek’s Kamen Rider Stronger set.

Covert Affairs: The Complete Series rounds out the Blu-ray lineup with all five seasons of the espionage drama.

Welcome to BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, our weekend look at what's on the horizon as the move towards owning physical media continues to grow. Just to be clear? We're still a work in progress, so we will be tweaking and fine-tuning it over the course of the first few weeks – please be patient! That said, if you have any suggestions on what you would like to see, let us know. To kick things off, we're taking a look at what's set to drop on June 30th, including Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3, Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines, Kamen Rider Strong, and Covert Affairs.

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: The Complete Third Season" (2026): Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Genndy Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.77 x 5.31 x 0.59 inches; 3 ounces

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 3 hours and 43 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ June 30, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ Aaron LaPlante, Laëtitia Eïdo

Producers ‏ : ‎ Genndy Tartakovsky

Studio ‏ : ‎ Warner Home Video

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0GP9F3PD9

"Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines: The Complete Series" (1969-1970): Dick Dastardly and his snickering canine co-pilot Muttley plot to stop that pigeon aboard their World War I flying machines in this popular Hanna-Barbera spin-off of Wacky Races featuring the vocal talents of Paul Winchell and Don Messick. When muttering, Muttley decides he's had enough, he flies off into his own fantasy world where he gets to be the boss for a change!

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.25 x 5.35 x 0.49 inches; 2.88 ounces

Director ‏ : ‎ Joseph Barbera, William Hanna

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 7 hours and 39 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ June 30, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ Don Messick, Paul Winchell

Subtitles: ‏ : ‎ English

Producers ‏ : ‎ Alex Lovy, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna

Studio ‏ : ‎ Warner Archive

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0H2C49NQY

"Kamen Rider Stronger" (1975): The sinister Black Satan stands on the cusp of world domination, but in their hubris, these schemers have just sealed their own fate! When a mysterious young man joins their ranks, the evil cabal transforms him into a supercharged cyborg—unaware of the fact they've been taken for a ride. With this newfound spark at his fingertips, the youth drops his act and declares war on Black Satan as… Kamen Rider Stronger! With the hotheaded Tackle's help, Stronger faces off against the ominous organization and their ferocious Psyborg commandos!

This complete collection includes all 39 episodes of the fifth Showa-era Kamen Rider television series – presented in the original Japanese language with English subtitles. The series was directed by Itaru Orita and Minoru Yamada, written by Shôtarô Ishinomori, Bunpei Ai, Masaru Igami, and Seiji Matsuoka, and produced by Tôru Hirayama.

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.77 x 5.35 x 0.55 inches; 4.66 ounces

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 16 hours and 13 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ June 30, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ Shigeru Araki

Studio ‏ : ‎ Discotek Media

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0GY1PRJT4

"Covert Affairs: The Complete Series" (2010-2014): Annie Walker, a brilliant CIA operative and linguist with girl-next-door charm, the instincts of a born spy, and a hunger for adventure, is plucked straight from training at the Farm and assigned to the Agency's Domestic Protection Division, tackling high-stakes cases at home and around the globe. Guided by Auggie Anderson, a skilled, blind operative who becomes her mentor and closest ally, Annie navigates dangerous missions while keeping her covert life hidden from family and friends.

The series starred Piper Perabo, Christopher Gorham, Kari Matchett, Peter Gallagher, Anne Dudek, and Hill Harper. The directing team included Stephen Kay, Félix Enríquez Alcalá, Allan Kroeker, Jamie Barber, Emile B. Levisetti, and Kate Woods. The writing team included Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and Stephen Hootstein.

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.82 x 5.37 x 3 inches; 1.85 pounds

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 53 hours and 44 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ June 30, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ Christopher Gorham, Peter Gallagher, Piper Perabo

Studio ‏ : ‎ Universal

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0GZ21GX4W

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