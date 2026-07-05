Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: doctor who, ultraman

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: This Week, Doctor Who & Ultraman!

In this edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, we look at two big drops this week that Doctor Who and Ultraman fans will want to know about.

Article Summary Doctor Who Blu-ray spotlight: Peter Davison Complete Season Three lands July 7 with seven restored classic stories.

Doctor Who fans get updated effects, new 5.1 mixes, fresh commentaries, documentaries, and Behind the Sofa.

Bonus Doctor Who extras include Tales of the TARDIS, The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot, and rare archive material.

Ultraman: The Complete Series also arrives this week, bringing the classic hero’s landmark adventures to fans.

If it's the weekend, then it's time for another edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, our look at what's on the horizon as the move towards owning physical media continues to grow. We're still a work in progress, so we will be tweaking and fine-tuning it over the course of the first few weeks – please be patient! With that in mind, we've got a look at two legendary global heroes who have two major releases hitting this week that Doctor Who and Ultraman fans will want to know about…

July 7th: Doctor Who: Peter Davison Complete Season Three

Continue your Doctor Who Archive with the ultimate collectors' set, with all seven classic stories newly restored for Blu-ray and packed with extra material, including:

UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS: On "The Awakening," "Frontios," "Resurrection Of The Daleks," and "The Caves Of Androzani"

WARRIORS OF THE DEEP: SPECIAL EDITION: An exciting four-part re-edit with updated special effects and immersive 5.1 surround sound mix.

IN CONVERSATION: Matthew Sweet chats to Janet Fielding (Tegan), Mark Strickson (Turlough), and Matthew Waterhouse (Adric)

chats to (Tegan), (Turlough), and (Adric) NEW MAKING-OF DOCUMENTARIES: For "Resurrection Of The Daleks" and "The Twin Dilemma"

LOOK WHO'S BOATING: Peter Davison, Janet Fielding , and Sarah Sutton take to the River for an epic adventure.

, and take to the River for an epic adventure. 48 HOURS WITH FIELDING: Toby Hadoke crashes at Janet Fielding 's

crashes at 's BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with Peter Davison (The Doctor), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Matthew Waterhouse (Adric), Sophie Aldred (Ace), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Bonnie Langford (Mel), Colin Baker (The Doctor), Nicola Bryant (Peri), Tara Ward (Preston), Keith Jayne (Will), Jeff Rawle (Plantagenet), Rula Lenska (Styles), director Graeme Harper , Paul Conrad (Romulus), and Andrew Conrad (Remus).

(The Doctor), (Tegan), (Nyssa), (Adric), (Ace), (Zoe), (Mel), (The Doctor), (Peri), (Preston), (Will), (Plantagenet), (Styles), director , (Romulus), and (Remus). THE DOCTOR WHO ESCAPE ROOM: Two new teams battle it out

BRAND NEW AUDIO COMMENTARY: On "The Awakening"

NEW SURROUND SOUND MIXES: On "Warriors Of The Deep," "The Awakening," and "The Caves Of Androzani."

TALES OF THE TARDIS: A 2023 edit of "Earthshock" with new linking material from Peter Davison and Janet Fielding

and THE FIVE(ISH) DOCTORS REBOOT: With brand new audio commentary

EXCLUSIVE ARCHIVE TREATS: Including never-before-released TV appearances and studio footage

HD PHOTO GALLERIES INFO TEXT PDF ARCHIVE PLUS LOTS MORE!

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ Unrated (Not Rated)

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 1 x 1 x 1 inches; 9.52 ounces

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 9 hours and 10 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ July 7, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ Peter Davison

Language ‏ : ‎ English (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Studio ‏ : ‎ Studio Distribution Services

July 10th: Ultraman: The Complete Series

"Hayata, the Beta Capsule!" It's the original 1966-67 Ultraman series, the UHF favorite in which ace pilot Hayata uses his Beta Capsule to become the giant alien superhero Ultraman, so that he and the other members of the Science Patrol can battle huge monsters across the Japanese landscape. Susumu Kurobe stars in the title role, with Akiji Kobayashi and Hiroko Sakurai.

When the world is threatened by alien invaders and giant prehistoric monsters, there is only one agency equipped to handle the situation, The Science Patrol, an ultra-sophisticated police force equipped with high-tech weaponry and spacecrafts. Led by Captain Muramatsu, the team defends the planet from the unknown. Unbeknownst to the team, one of their members, Hayata, has the ability to transform himself into the giant superhero from Nebula M7B, Ultraman, when all their weaponry and skills can't stop their foes.

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 0.7 x 7.5 x 5.4 inches; 2.47 ounces

Director ‏ : ‎ Akio Jissoji

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Full Screen

Run time ‏ : ‎ 16 hours and 28 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ October 15, 2019

Actors ‏ : ‎ Akihiko Hirata, Susumu Kurobe

Producers ‏ : ‎ Akio Jissoji

Studio ‏ : ‎ Mill Creek Entertainment

Studio ‏ : ‎ Mill Creek Entertainment ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07TNVXM44

Number of discs ‏ : ‎ 4

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!