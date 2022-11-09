Beavis And Butt-Head Return In This Nostalgic Auction Listing

Beavis and Butt-Head return with another listing at Heritage Auctions. This auction site has been running a recurring series of auctions featuring production cels and animation drawings from Mike Judge's animated series that both defined and parodied 90s culture. The pair of snickering slackers aren't limited to their initial era, though, as the recent film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe and the follow-up revival series Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head shot the pair into modern times. Some might say that this series is more relevant than ever, so let's celebrate their return with an auction featuring a classic production cel and animation drawing group from the original series.

And here is a look at the animation drawings in this lot.

Beavis: "They should have a name for this kinda music." Butt-Head: "They already do, Beavis – crap!" MTV's resident music "critics" have been making us laugh for nearly 30 years! The two Slackers Supreme star in this set of original hand-painted 12 field production cels from the long-running animated series. AC/DC fan Butt-Head and his Metallica-loving friend Beavis have approximate figure sizes of 6" tall. The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print "couch" background, for presentation purposes. The original matching animation drawing of Beavis, and a very similar Butt-Head drawing (cel is noted as BH17, the drawing B-19) are also included in this cool lot. The Butt-head drawing has a small amount of paper loss from contact with a painted cel, to the right of the image. Good to Very Good overall condition for group, with minor handling wear.

Fans of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head can now head over to Heritage Auctions for another chance at bringing home a couch potato classic. These production cels and animation drawings are now on auction, so you can bid on these and truly score tonight.

