Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Below

Below: Hartnett, Heaton, Davis Hunt Sea Creature in New Netflix Series

Debuting October 8th, Netflix released first-look images for Below, starring Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis.

Article Summary Netflix’s Below premieres October 8, bringing a six-episode sea creature thriller to Halloween season.

Below stars Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis in a fight to save a small Canadian town.

Showrunner Jesse McKeown’s Below centers on a mysterious creature threatening a vanishing way of life.

Blending local myth, suspense, and dark humor, Below aims to deliver a twisty and eerie limited series.

We may still have some time to go when it comes to the summer, but Netflix is already looking at the best ways to make your Halloween season as scary as possible. And that's where Showrunner Jesse McKeown's (The Umbrella Academy, 19-2) Below comes in, with the six-episode thriller set to drop on October 8th. Starring Josh Hartnett (Trap, Oppenheimer, The Virgin Suicides), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, The Souvenir Part II), and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven, Speak No Evil), the series focuses on a small Canadian town that becomes the target of a mysterious sea creature, with the terrorized residents needing to find the strength to fight back to protect their community and a vanishing way of life. To give you a better sense of what you can expect, here's a gallery of first-look images that was released on Tuesday:

Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) is a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman, living in a small Newfoundland town, who's still haunted by his father's mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher, Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis), to confront the creature and reveal the island's buried secrets before it's too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humor, this twisty six-part limited series dives into themes of family, community, and change — both terrifying and inevitable. The series also stars Willow Kean (The King Tide) as Ruth Penney, Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co) as Mary Penney, Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as Jay Penney, and Kaleb Horn (Revival) as Noah.

The series is written by Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (Saint-Pierre), and Natty Zavitz (Edging). Jamie Childs (The Sandman, His Dark Materials), Helen Shaver (The Penguin, Station Eleven), and Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster, Queer as Folk) directed the episodes. The executive producers on Netflix's Below include: Showrunner McKeown, Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven) through her company Pacesetter, Chris Hatcher (The Madness, Sweet Angel Baby), Hartnett, Childs, Louise Sutton (Black Mirror, Waiting for the Out), and Sharon Hall (The Expanse, Utopia).

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