Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Below

Below Official Teaser: Josh Hartnett Knows Something's in The Water

Debuting October 8th, here's a teaser for Netflix's Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis-starring six-episode thriller, Below.

Article Summary Netflix drops the first official teaser for Below, a six-episode thriller arriving October 8 for spooky season viewing.

Below stars Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis in a tense coastal mystery from showrunner Jesse McKeown.

Set in a small Canadian town, Below follows residents facing a terrifying sea creature threatening their way of life.

The teaser hints at suspense, local myth, and survival stakes as Below builds toward a chilling Netflix debut.

Starring Josh Hartnett (Trap, Oppenheimer, The Virgin Suicides), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, The Souvenir Part II), and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven, Speak No Evil), Netflix and Showrunner Jesse McKeown's (The Umbrella Academy, 19-2) Below focuses on a small Canadian town that becomes the target of a mysterious sea creature, with the terrorized residents needing to find the strength to fight back to protect their community and a vanishing way of life. Even though the series isn't set to hit the streaming service until the Halloween season, Netflix felt like today would be as good a day as any to drop a teaser – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below!

Here's a look at an official teaser for Below, followed by the first-look image gallery and official overview that were released earlier this month, with the six-episode thriller set to drop on Netflix on October 8th:

Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) is a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman, living in a small Newfoundland town, who's still haunted by his father's mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher, Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis), to confront the creature and reveal the island's buried secrets before it's too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humor, this twisty six-part limited series dives into themes of family, community, and change — both terrifying and inevitable. The series also stars Willow Kean (The King Tide) as Ruth Penney, Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co) as Mary Penney, Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as Jay Penney, and Kaleb Horn (Revival) as Noah.

The series is written by Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (Saint-Pierre), and Natty Zavitz (Edging). Jamie Childs (The Sandman, His Dark Materials), Helen Shaver (The Penguin, Station Eleven), and Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster, Queer as Folk) directed the episodes. The executive producers on Netflix's Below include: Showrunner McKeown, Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven) through her company Pacesetter, Chris Hatcher (The Madness, Sweet Angel Baby), Hartnett, Childs, Louise Sutton (Black Mirror, Waiting for the Out), and Sharon Hall (The Expanse, Utopia).

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