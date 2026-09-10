Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Below

Below Trailer: Josh Hartnett Knows There's Something in the Water

Arriving October 8th, check out the trailer for Netflix's Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis-starring thriller, Below.

Article Summary Netflix released the official Below trailer, offering the clearest look yet at the Josh Hartnett-led thriller.

Below premieres October 8 on Netflix as a six-episode suspense series set in a small Canadian coastal town.

Josh Hartnett, Charlie Heaton, and Mackenzie Davis lead Below as a sea creature threatens a fading community.

Showrunner Jesse McKeown blends mystery, local myth, and survival stakes to make Below a tense fall watch.

With a little less than a month to go until the six-episode thriller gets unleashed across Netflix screens on October 8th, the streaming service has released our best look yet at Showrunner Jesse McKeown's (The Umbrella Academy, 19-2) Below. Starring Josh Hartnett (Trap, Oppenheimer, The Virgin Suicides), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, The Souvenir Part II), and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven, Speak No Evil), the series spotlights a small Canadian town that becomes the target of a mysterious sea creature, with the terrorized residents needing to find the strength to fight back to protect their community and a vanishing way of life. With that in mind, check out the official trailer above – with a more detailed series overview and images waiting for you below:

Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) is a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman, living in a small Newfoundland town, who's still haunted by his father's mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher, Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis), to confront the creature and reveal the island's buried secrets before it's too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humor, this twisty six-part limited series dives into themes of family, community, and change — both terrifying and inevitable. The series also stars Willow Kean (The King Tide) as Ruth Penney, Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co) as Mary Penney, Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as Jay Penney, and Kaleb Horn (Revival) as Noah.

The series is written by Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (Saint-Pierre), and Natty Zavitz (Edging). Jamie Childs (The Sandman, His Dark Materials), Helen Shaver (The Penguin, Station Eleven), and Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster, Queer as Folk) directed the episodes. The executive producers on Netflix's Below include: Showrunner McKeown, Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven) through her company Pacesetter, Chris Hatcher (The Madness, Sweet Angel Baby), Hartnett, Childs, Louise Sutton (Black Mirror, Waiting for the Out), and Sharon Hall (The Expanse, Utopia).

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