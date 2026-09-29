Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine: Here's Your S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" Preview

A robbery at the Port Wenn pharmacy becomes a race against time for Martin in FOX's Best Medicine, S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E02 centers on a Port Wenn pharmacy robbery, sending Martin into a race to recover Louisa’s medicine.

Martin suspects the thief is acting out of desperation, turning Best Medicine’s central mystery into a tense medical chase.

Beyond the robbery, Best Medicine S02E02 packs in food truck rivalry, Sarah and Eden bonding, and Port Wenn hazing.

FOX also teases Best Medicine S02E03, where the floating crate race and three positive pregnancy tests spark chaos.

We've got a whole lot going on during tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. As if food truck battles, awkward bonding moments, and some Port Wenn hazing aren't enough, the headline-grabber for S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" sees the local pharmacy robbed. Martin's (Charles) search for the culprit becomes a race against time when it turns out that Louisa's (Spencer) medicine was among what was taken. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for next week's episode, S02E03: "Crate Expectations."

Best Medicine Season 2: S02E02 & S02E03 Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 2: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" – When the Port Wenn pharmacy is robbed, including Louisa's critical time-sensitive medicine, Martin deduces that the culprit desperately needs his help. Meanwhile, Greg and George clash with a rival food truck owner, Sarah tries to bond with Eden, and Martin is on the receiving end of a special brand of Port Wenn affection.

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 3: "Crate Expectations" – As the citizens of Port Wenn get competitive during their annual floating crate race, Martin urgently tries to give important medical advice when three men have positive pregnancy tests. Meanwhile, Eden learns she wants to be liked after her singing 'causes' a man to pass out and former record-holder Sarah coaches Peter in the art of crate racing.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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