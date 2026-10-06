Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Preview: Here's a Look at S02E03: "Crate Expectations"

In FOX's Best Medicine S02E03: "Crate Expectations," we've got competitive crate racing, pregnant men, potentially fatal singing, and more!

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E03 “Crate Expectations” brings Port Wenn’s floating crate race, chaos, and urgent medical twists.

Martin Best scrambles to explain why three men test positive for pregnancy in one of Best Medicine’s strangest cases.

Eden faces fallout after her singing seemingly makes a man pass out, while Sarah coaches Peter for crate-race glory.

Best Medicine also previews S02E04 “No Place Like Om,” with Martin investigating bizarre patients tied to a retreat.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead with the second season of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. In S02E03: "Crate Expectations," we've got competitive crate racing, pregnant men, and potentially fatal singing. Seriously. You're going to see what we mean because we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode waiting for you below. In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for S02E04: "No Place Like Om."

Best Medicine Season 2: S02E03 & S02E04 Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 3: "Crate Expectations" – As the citizens of Port Wenn get competitive during their annual floating crate race, Martin urgently tries to give important medical advice when three men have positive pregnancy tests. Meanwhile, Eden learns she wants to be liked after her singing 'causes' a man to pass out and former record-holder Sarah coaches Peter in the art of crate racing.

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 4: "No Place Like Om" – As Martin desperately tries to leave Port Wenn to meet Eden in Boston for the weekend, he must first investigate the extremely strange behavior of three patients who have all recently visited a meditation retreat. Also, Mark is affected by the high school's graduation and Sarah's first guest in her rented spare room is none other than ex-paramour Eddie McCroy.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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