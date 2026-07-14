Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Returning to FOX for Season 2 on September 22nd

On Tuesday, FOX announced that Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Article Summary Best Medicine Season 2 premieres on FOX on Tuesday, September 22nd, locking in the drama’s fall return.

FOX previously confirmed Best Medicine would air on Tuesdays this fall, not midseason, in a scheduling win.

Season 2 of Best Medicine has also been expanded from 13 episodes to 14, giving fans one extra installment.

The FOX dramedy follows surgeon Martin Best as he trades Boston for a quirky fishing village and personal chaos.

Back in May, fans of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine were treated to some very exciting news. As part of its Upfronts presentation, FOX announced that the hit series would be returning to Tuesday nights this fall – not midseason – and that the second season had been upped from 13 to 14 episodes. Now, we know when that second season will kick off: the network announced on Tuesday that Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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