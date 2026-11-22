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Best Medicine Returns Dec. 1st: S02E09: "The Song Good-Bye" Preview

After taking Thanksgiving week off, FOX's Best Medicine returns on December 1st with S02E09: "The Song Good-Bye" - here's a look!

Article Summary FOX's Best Medicine returns December 1 with Season 2 Episode 9, "The Song Good-Bye," after Thanksgiving week off.

Best Medicine S02E09 finds Martin still reeling over Aunt Sarah as Al and Elaine get ready to leave Port Wenn.

Evan Handler guest-stars as author Jeremy Gathercole, who comes back to Port Wenn with a very unusual case.

Based on Doc Martin, Best Medicine stars Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer in FOX's quirky coastal dramedy.

We know! We know! FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine, starring Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer, is taking the week off for the Thanksgiving holiday week. But that doesn't mean you have to wait to get an early look at what December 1st's S02E09: "The Song Good-Bye" has to offer – with Evan Handler guest-starring in the return episode.

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E09 "The Song Good-Bye" Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 9: "The Song Good-Bye" – As Martin continues to struggle with what happened with Aunt Sarah, and Al and Elaine prepare to leave Port Wenn, acclaimed author Jeremy Gathercole returns to Port Wenn and needs Martin's help through an unusual case of writer's block.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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