Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Returns Tonight: S02E01-S02E03 Images, Overviews & More

Along with a preview of FOX's Best Medicine Season 2 premiere, S02E01: "Be Careful What You Fish For," we take a look at S02E02 and S02E03.

Article Summary Best Medicine Season 2 premieres tonight on FOX with S02E01, "Be Careful What You Fish For," and a new sneak peek.

Martin battles his blood phobia as a mermaid washes ashore, sending Port Wenn into chaos in the Season 2 opener.

Louisa seeks medical guidance from Eden, while Judith’s oxygen-fueled havoc rattles the town and its residents.

Best Medicine also teases S02E02, "Breakin' In is Hard to Do," and S02E03, "Crate Expectations."

If you didn't get a chance to check out that special screening of the season premiere on Sunday night, then the second season of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine is officially kicking off for you tonight. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at S02E01: "Be Careful What You Fish For" for you to check out. From there, we have official overviews and image galleries for S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" and S02E03: "Crate Expectations." Buckle up, because some interesting clues are on the way…

Best Medicine Season 2: S02E01 – S02E03 Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 1: "Be Careful What You Fish For" – While Martin continues to struggle with his blood phobia, a mermaid washes ashore in Port Wenn to the amazement of everyone in town. Meanwhile, Judith, a well-meaning townsperson (guest star Andrea Martin), creates havoc while on prescribed oxygen, Louisa continues to see Martin's girlfriend Eden for medical guidance, and Greg and George's success from the sea urchin boom takes its toll on both of them.

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 1: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" –

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 1: "Crate Expectations" –

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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