Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S02E04: "No Place Like Om" Preview: Boston or Bust?

Port Wenn isn't helping Martin with his weekend plans in Boston in tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine, S02E04: "No Place Like Om."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E04, "No Place Like Om," sends Martin racing for Boston, if Port Wenn will ever let him leave.

Three patients return from a meditation retreat acting bizarrely, forcing Martin into a strange new medical mystery.

Tonight’s Best Medicine preview teases mud-bath chaos, mounting drama, and Martin’s weekend with Eden at risk.

The episode also stirs up trouble for Mark at graduation and Sarah when ex-paramour Eddie McCroy arrives.

In tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S02E04: "No Place Like Om," Martin's (Charles) has a weekend planned with Eden (Eliza Coupe) – and nothing is going to keep him from it. And then, Port Wenn reminded him of where he's at. When three people who visited a meditation retreat begin acting peculiar, Martin needs answers before he can head out- except that won't be the only bit of drama he finds himself wrapped up in (including a belly flop into a mud bath). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's episode:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E04: "No Place Like Om" Preview

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 4: "No Place Like Om" – As Martin desperately tries to leave Port Wenn to meet Eden in Boston for the weekend, he must first investigate the extremely strange behavior of three patients who have all recently visited a meditation retreat. Also, Mark is affected by the high school's graduation and Sarah's first guest in her rented spare room is none other than ex-paramour Eddie McCroy.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!