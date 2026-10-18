Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow" Images & Overview

Check out the overview and images for FOX's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E05, "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow," centers on Martin helping a grieving magician face his wife’s death.

A mistaken letter sparks fresh Best Medicine drama when Eden believes Martin’s heartfelt note to Louisa was meant for her.

Martin’s new medical monitor arrives in Best Medicine Episode 5 and immediately complicates matters with Louisa.

The official Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 5 overview and trailer tease heartbreak, jealousy, and romantic turmoil.

In this week's episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow," it looks like we might have a heartbreaker on our hands. First up, Martin (Charles) needs to help a magician deal with the death of his wife and act partner. If that's already got you feeling a certain way, then the arrival of Martin's new medical monitor (guest star Jack Cutmore-Scott) isn't exactly going to help the Martin-Louisa (Spencer) situation. And speaking of Martin and Louisa, guess who finds the letter that the former wrote to the latter – and thinks it was addressed to her? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for this week's episode:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow" Preview

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 5: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow" – When the wife of a traveling magician duo dies at the Salty Breeze, Martin must help the husband, who is unable to grasp that she is gone. Also, Eden finds a letter Martin wrote to Louisa, thinking it was for her, and Martin gets a new male medical monitor (guest star Jack Cutmore-Scott) who has an instant connection to Louisa

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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