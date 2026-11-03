Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview: Holy Healing?

Is Port Wenn the home for miracle cures? Here's our preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine, S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E06, "Can't Stop the Healing," pits Martin against Port Wenn's wave of so-called miracle cures.

Savannah's return fuels the holy healing chaos as Martin works to debunk the town's latest medical obsession.

Martin also struggles with Louisa and Parker's growing bond, adding personal tension to Best Medicine tonight.

A high-stakes food critic visit hits the Salty Breeze just as George loses his sense of taste in a brutal twist.

What better way to take a break from a long night of election coverage than with a new episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine? That's what's on tap tonight with S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing," with Martin (Josh Charles) dealing with a rash of "miracle" cures – and with what's going down between Louisa (Abigail Spencer) and Martin's medical monitor (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Meanwhile, a food critic visits the Salty Breeze on one of the worst days possible. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 6: "Can't Stop the Healing" – Martin works to debunk the sudden miraculous cures for the people of Port Wenn when self-proclaimed homeopath Savannah returns to town. Also, Martin becomes acutely aware of Louisa and Parker's new connection, and an influential food critic visits the Salty Breeze just as George loses his sense of taste.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!