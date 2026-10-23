Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview: Miracle Cures?

Though the FOX series won't be back until November 3rd, we've got an early look at Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing."

Article Summary Best Medicine returns November 3 with S02E06, "Can't Stop the Healing," and an early trailer teases fresh chaos.

Martin tackles a wave of supposed miracle cures as self-proclaimed homeopath Savannah stirs up Port Wenn.

Louisa and Parker's growing connection puts Martin on edge, adding more tension to Best Medicine's next chapter.

A food critic hits the Salty Breeze at the worst possible time, just as George suddenly loses his sense of taste.

The not-so-great news? We're not getting a new episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine next week. The good news? The hit series will be back on November 3rd with S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" – and we've got an early look for you to check out. While Martin (Josh Charles) deals with a rash of "miracle" cures, as well as what's going down between Louisa (Abigail Spencer) and his medical monitor (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a food critic visits the Salty Breeze at one of the worst times possible. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for the next episode:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 6: "Can't Stop the Healing" – Martin works to debunk the sudden miraculous cures for the people of Port Wenn when self-proclaimed homeopath Savannah returns to town. Also, Martin becomes acutely aware of Louisa and Parker's new connection, and an influential food critic visits the Salty Breeze just as George loses his sense of taste.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!