Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: You Say You Want a Revolution?

Along with a look at tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine, S02E07: "Love is a Battlefield," we preview S02E08: "Back to the Suture."

Article Summary Best Medicine S02E07 sends Martin into a Port Wenn Revolutionary War mystery as townspeople show tremors and odd behavior.

Martin struggles with Louisa’s new relationship with Parker, adding more emotional fallout to Best Medicine Episode 7.

Best Medicine S02E08, “Back to the Suture,” finds Martin and Louisa racing to identify a brain tumor patient in time.

New trailers and official episode overviews tease major medical stakes, relationship drama, and more Best Medicine ahead.

While a strange medical mystery strikes during Port Wenn's Revolutionary War reenactment, Martin (Josh Charles) tries to deal with Louisa's (Abigail Spencer) new relationship status. Spoiler? It's not going well. And that's not even close to everything that's in play heading into tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Best Medicine, S02E07: "Love is a Battlefield." But that's not all, because we also have an official overview and image gallery for the next episode, S02E08: "Back to the Suture" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Best Medicine Season 2 – S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 7: "Love is a Battlefield" – Martin becomes concerned when, during the Port Wenn Revolutionary War reenactment, some of the citizens start displaying tremors and odder-than-usual behavior. Also, Martin is affected by Louisa's new relationship with Parker, and Elaine and Al worry that Bert will be lonely when they leave for New York City.

Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 8: "Back to the Suture" – When he discovers that his predecessor, the beloved Dr. Reese, had diagnosed a patient's brain tumor moments before he died, Martin, with Louisa's help, must deduce who it was in order to save them.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but lovable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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