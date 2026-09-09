Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Showrunner on Eden's Season 2 Plan, Martin/Louisa & More

FOX's Best Medicine Showrunner Liz Tuccillo discusses Eden's Season 2 plan, another roadblock for Martin-Louisa happening, and much more.

Article Summary Best Medicine season 2 keeps Eden in Port Wenn, where her bigger plans for Martin threaten Martin and Louisa.

Showrunner Liz Tuccillo says Martin’s blood phobia will finally come to light in the premiere, launching a major recovery arc.

Best Medicine adds Jack Cutmore-Scott as Parker, the state monitor whose arrival also puts him on Louisa’s radar.

A time jump reveals Louisa has made a motherhood decision with Mark, with the answer coming early in season 2.

With the second season of FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine set to kick off on September 22nd, Tuccillo is offering some new clues to what's to come. For example, there's the not-so-small matter of Martin's (Charles) girlfriend, Eden (Eliza Coupe). It looks like one of the biggest roadblocks to Martin-Louisa (Spencer) becoming a reality will still be holding up shop in Port Wenn – where she's not exactly beloved. "She's not anybody's favorite cup of tea," Tuccillo shared – and that's fine with Eden since her "plan isn't to stay and have a nice cozy life with Martin in Port Wenn. She has bigger plans for both of them, which of course doesn't make anybody happy."

As for the matter of Martin's blood phobia being reported to state officials, the showrunner noted that Martin's secret will no longer be a secret by the time the season premiere wraps. "The secret of his blood phobia has lingered long enough, and it is now going to have a resolution," Tuccillo added. "It's going to be a strong arc in this season, of how he gets better… But then, of course, there are always complications." One of those complications will come in the form of Jack Cutmore-Scott's (Frasier) Parker, the monitor assigned to ensure Martin adheres to the state medical registry – and someone who catches Louisa's eye.

During the season finale, we learned that time wasn't on Louisa's (Spencer) side in terms of having a baby, with Mark (Josh Segarra) offering to have a child and raise it with her – platonically. Unfortunately, Martin (Charles) didn't hear the "platonic" part, further complicating any potential romantic dealings between the two. When asked by a fan (via TVLine) for an update on Martin and Louisa's situation heading into the second season, Tuccillo shared that Louisa is "definitely going to be on a journey with motherhood." Noting that there will be "a couple-of-months time jump," Tuccillo added that viewers will learn that "she [Louisa] made a decision on whether she should do it with Mark." As for what that decision is, viewers will have to wait – but apparently, the answer will come "very soon" into the second season premiere.

"It's true to what she said. [In a previous episode, Martin] came in with that little speech of what he was gonna say, and she had seen these wolf den videos, and she was like, 'I wanna be a mother.' You know, when you first make a decision, like a big decision, you're so singularly focused. So I think that she was sincere when she was like, 'No, we're not gonna work out. It's not meant to be. I want to be a mother.' Because I think, in that moment when you're thinking about doing something so difficult and so scary, you're all-in and single-focused," Tuccillo shared back in April when discussing Louisa's mindset during her exchange with Mark. "But I do believe that, as time would go on, if she were to continue this process? Yes, I think there's also part of her that is like, 'Gosh darn it, he could have been the father of my kid, and it's not gonna happen.' If she went down that road, she would feel that way."

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!