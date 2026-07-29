Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine Showrunner on Season 2, Louisa's Decision & Martin/Mark

Best Medicine Showrunner Liz Tuccillo offers insight into Louisa's decision about having a baby and her mindset heading into Season 2.

Article Summary Best Medicine Season 2 premieres September 22, with Liz Tuccillo teasing answers on Louisa's baby decision right away.

Tuccillo says Louisa is on a motherhood journey, and a months-later time jump reveals if she chose Mark as co-parent.

Martin overheard Mark's baby offer without the platonic context, raising the stakes for Best Medicine's central romance.

Tuccillo says Louisa was sincere about choosing motherhood first, even if that choice could cost her a future with Martin.

Earlier this month, we learned that FOX and Showrunner/EP Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine would be kicking off its second season on Tuesday, September 22nd. Now, we're getting some insights into one of the first season's major dangling plotlines. During the season finale, we learned that time wasn't on Louisa's (Spencer) side in terms of having a baby, with Mark (Josh Segarra) offering to have a child and raise it with her – platonically. Unfortunately, Martin (Charles) didn't hear the "platonic" part, further complicating any potential romantic dealings between the two. When asked by a fan (via TVLine) for an update on Martin and Louisa's situation heading into the second season, Tuccillo shared that Louisa is "definitely going to be on a journey with motherhood." Noting that there will be "a couple-of-months time jump," Tuccillo added that viewers will learn that "she [Louisa] made a decision on whether she should do it with Mark." As for what that decision is, viewers will have to wait – but apparently, the answer will come "very soon" into the second season premiere.

"It's true to what she said. [In a previous episode, Martin] came in with that little speech of what he was gonna say, and she had seen these wolf den videos, and she was like, 'I wanna be a mother.' You know, when you first make a decision, like a big decision, you're so singularly focused. So I think that she was sincere when she was like, 'No, we're not gonna work out. It's not meant to be. I want to be a mother.' Because I think, in that moment when you're thinking about doing something so difficult and so scary, you're all-in and single-focused," Tuccillo shared back in April when discussing Louisa's mindset during her exchange with Mark. "But I do believe that, as time would go on, if she were to continue this process? Yes, I think there's also part of her that is like, 'Gosh darn it, he could have been the father of my kid, and it's not gonna happen.' If she went down that road, she would feel that way."

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Spencer).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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