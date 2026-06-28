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BET Awards 2026: Check Out Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Event

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT with host/comedian Druski, here's everything you need to know to check out the BET Awards 2026!

Article Summary BET Awards 2026 airs live tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, with pre-show red carpet coverage starting at 5:30 pm ET.

Get the full BET Awards viewing guide, including channels, streaming options, and what to expect from host Druski.

BET Awards 2026 features performers Cardi B, Doechii, Kehlani, Tems, Queen Latifah, T.I., and many more.

See the key BET Awards 2026 honorees, presenters, and major nominees across music, film, TV, sports, and digital.

More than an awards show, the BET Awards stands as one of the most influential cultural stages in entertainment. For 25 years, the BET Awards has recognized the artists, creators, and leaders shaping culture in real time, delivering iconic performances, unforgettable tributes, and moments that resonate far beyond the stage. As Culture's Biggest Night, the event is meant to reflect the power and creativity of Black culture across music, television, film, sports, and beyond – with the BET Awards 2026 looking to keep the tradition alive. With that in mind, we have a look at what you need to know before the festivities get underway, including: when and where to watch; a chance to get to know host/comedian Druski; a rundown of the performers and presenters; a look at who is set for the night's special recognitions; a complete list of the categories/nominees, and much more.

When & Where Can I Watch the "BET Awards 2026": Here's what you need to know about the pre-show and main show:

The BET Awards 2026 air live TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show simulcasts across BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land. In addition, the big event can be streamed/watched online via Paramount+, BET.com, and the BET app.

air live TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show simulcasts across BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land. In addition, the big event can be streamed/watched online via Paramount+, BET.com, and the BET app. The BET Awards 2026 Red Carpet Live! streams live beginning at 5:30 pm ET, offering a full arrivals window before the show starts at 8 pm ET/PT. We've got the YouTube video waiting for you below (or head over to BET's YouTube channel). BET's social channels ( Instagram , TikTok , YouTube ) are expected to simulcast red carpet arrivals in real time and offer highlights throughout the night, so make sure to check in.

What Can You Tell Me About "BET Awards 2026" Host Druski? One of the entertainment industry's most-followed comedic voices, Druski has become a household name through his innovative skits, magnetic charisma, and effortless ability to connect with audiences across generations. Druski has redefined comedy for the modern digital era, building a massive following through viral sketches, sold-out tours, and collaborations spanning Drake and Snoop Dogg to Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, and Timothée Chalamet. Named to Forbes' Under 30 List, Rolling Stone's Most Influential Creator List, and The Hollywood Reporter's Creator A-List, and more, Druski made history in December 2025 as the first comedian to cover Billboard Magazine's "No. 1's" issue.

Who Can We Expect to See During the "BET Awards 2026"? Performers include multi-diamond-selling global superstar Cardi B; award-winning artist and actor Common; rap visionary Doechii; genre-defying hitmaker Don Toliver; French Montana and Max B reunite for a long-awaited performance; multi-award-winning icon Jill Scott; global R&B superstar Kehlani; the legendary Queen Latifah; hip hop mogul Rick Ross; global sensation Tems; hip hop icon T.I.; and award-winning, husband-wife duo The War And Treaty. In addition, Alexia Jayy, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, George Clinton, Le'Andria Johnson, Nas, Rapsody, and RAYE have joined the performance lineup. Artists kwn and Kenny Ikoon are set to perform on the BET Amplified stage.

In addition, an insanely impressive roster of presenters and participants will take the stage, including Carl Anthony Payne II, Chlöe Bailey, Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Diarra Kilpatrick, Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Jaafar Jackson, Jacob Latimore, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Luke James, and Nia Long.

In addition, Hip hop pioneer MC Lyte is returning as announcer, lending her signature voice to the cultural celebration.

Living Legend Icon Award: Ms. Lauryn Hill – Ms. Lauryn Hill will receive the Living Legend Icon Award, honoring the pioneers who mastered their craft and never let go of the culture. This distinction belongs to the artists and creators whose body of work has remained essential not because the culture held on to them, but because they never stopped holding on to it.

A singular voice across hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae, Hill first captured the world's attention as a member of The Fugees, whose 1996 album The Score topped the charts and turned songs like "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not" into generational anthems. In 1998, she stepped forward with her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, an intimate, genre-defying body of work exploring love, faith, motherhood, self-worth, and Black womanhood that was immediately recognized as a masterpiece and went on to sell more than ten million copies.

The album reshaped the industry's understanding of what hip-hop and soul could be, and its influence has only deepened with time. Decades later, her catalog still feels like the present tense, studied, sampled, and sung back word for word, and claimed as inspiration by generation after generation of artists. From sold-out stages around the world to her continued work as a performer entirely on her own terms, Hill remains one of the most singular and enduring forces in music.

Icon of the Year Award: Teyana Taylor – Teyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year Award, which celebrates the artist who is defining this moment. This distinction belongs to the creative force whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone right now – someone whose impact isn't measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch.

A true creative force, Taylor has evolved from a multiplatinum singer-songwriter into an award-winning actress, visionary director, producer, choreographer, and fashion-forward style icon. Harlem-born and unapologetically original, she broke out with her 2014 debut VII, followed by the Gold-certified K.T.S.E. and the Top 10 The Album, building a hit-filled catalog that includes the 2x-Platinum "Gonna Love Me" and Platinum "Issues/Hold On," alongside collaborations with icons like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Elton John, and Erykah Badu.

Over the past five years, Taylor has authored one of entertainment's most expansive creative runs. She earned a Critics' Choice Award for A Thousand and One, a 2026 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, and an Academy Award nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, and starred opposite Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Rip, in addition to joining the ensemble of Ryan Murphy's All's Fair. Her visual album Escape Room earned a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. Across film, fashion, music, and beyond, she continues to set the tone for what comes next.

Ultimate Icon Award: Sylvia Rhone – Music executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Ultimate Icon Award, honoring trailblazers whose work has transcended their field and figures whose names have become synonymous with excellence. This distinction belongs to those few who didn't just succeed within the culture; they expanded what the culture believed was possible, leaving a mark so enduring it cannot be measured by any single era or achievement.

A visionary executive whose life's work has been dedicated to uplifting artists, expanding culture, and contributing to the ongoing genius of American music, Rhone made history as the first Black woman to lead a major record company owned by a Fortune 500 corporation. She remains one of the most influential executives the industry has ever known. Across leadership roles at Epic Records, Universal Motown, Elektra Entertainment Group, Atlantic Records, and EastWest Records, she consistently transformed businesses and identified and developed generations of iconic artists, including Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, En Vogue, Tracy Chapman, Erykah Badu, Brandy, Kid Cudi, Gerald Levert, Anita Baker, Tamia, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, Yolanda Adams, Akon, Fabolous, Ol Dirty Bastard, and more.

Most recently, Rhone served as Chairman and CEO of Epic Records, where she accelerated the label's global impact and guided a diverse roster of chart-topping and culture-defining artists, including Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Tyla, Giveon, Mariah The Scientist, Zara Larsson, Andre 3000, and Meghan Trainor. She transitioned from her leadership role at Epic in 2025 after helping drive one of the label's most successful periods in recent history. Beyond her business achievements, Rhone has long been recognized for her intentional leadership and commitment to equity. She pioneered inclusive talent and promotion practices that reshaped executive culture across the industry, creating pathways for greater representation of women and people of color both onstage and in boardrooms.

BET Awards 2026 Categories & Nominees

Cardi B leads the nominations with six, Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist tie with five nominations, and Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto earn four nominations each. A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece receive three nominations each. Now, here's a look at the two new categories that were added this year:

Fashion Vanguard Award recognizes a global figure whose fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports, and public life.

recognizes a global figure whose fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports, and public life. Pulse Award recognizes a creator, campaign, or content series that most powerfully moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation, building community, and defining the moment online. This award celebrates the intersection of creativity, authenticity, and cultural impact across social media, streaming, podcasting, and beyond.

The Fashion Vanguard Award (NEW)

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

The Pulse Award (NEW)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

"Chains & Whips" — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

"Errtime Remix" — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Good Flirts" — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

"It Depends (The Remix)" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

"wgft" — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

"100" — Ella Mai

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist

"Chanel" — Tyla

"Escape Room (Short Film)" — Teyana Taylor

"Folded" — Kehlani

"LET 'EM KNOW" — T.I.

"luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON'T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Able" — Kirk Franklin

"ABLE (REMIX)" — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

"All to Thee" — BeBe Winans

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"At the Cross" — CeCe Winans

"Church" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

"Do It Again" — Kirk Franklin

"Headphones" — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy's World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson — Basketball

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau'jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha'Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

BET Her

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Be Great" — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

"Beautiful People" — Jill Scott

"First" — Tems

"girl, get up." — Doechii feat. SZA

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Gorgeous" — Doja Cat

"Lady Lady" — Olivia Dean

Viewers' Choice

"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist

"Chains & Whips" — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Chanel" — Tyla

"Folded" — Kehlani

"I Just Might" — Bruno Mars

"It Depends" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean

"Outside" — Cardi B

"Raindance" — Dave & Tems

"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

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