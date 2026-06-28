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BET Awards 2026 Host Druski's Opening Sermon Was a Holy Roast (VIDEO)

Host Druski channeled his Mega Church Pastor to kick off the BET Awards 2026, turning his opening "sermon" into a holy roast.

Article Summary BET Awards 2026 host Druski opened the show in character as his Mega Church Pastor, turning the intro into a roast.

Druski led the crowd in prayer, then unleashed sharp jokes aimed at Tyler Perry, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Ray J, and more.

The opening sermon set the tone fast, proving the youngest BET Awards host could command the stage with chaos and laughs.

Druski also warned winners to keep speeches short, demonstrating exactly how the BET Awards 2026 would cut them off.

If you were worried that BET Awards 2026 host, comedian and pop culture personality Druski, would have a tough time making a first impression as the youngest host of the celebrated ceremony, he put those worries to rest with his pre-event promos that included Jamie Foxx, Cardi B, and Chris Rock. If you were worried that he would have a tough time kicking off the BET Awards 2026, Druski also put those worries to rest by taking to the skies for a " holy" opening monologue as his Mega Church Pastor character. After leading the audience in a group prayer, Druski's "pastor" brought down some comedic fire and brimstone upon pretty much anyone he came into eye contact with or who came to mind – from Tyler Perry, Teyana Taylor, and Latto to some brutal hits at Ray J and many more.

We don't want to spoil it since you can check it out below, but here's what Druski had to say about the night's speeches: "And my last church announcement is that you can have no long speeches. No struggle stories, rappers. We know your teacher told you ain't going to be shit. And I agree. You ain't going to be shit. Just keep it pushing." For those who go too long, the host offered a demonstration of the not-very-subtle way that they will be told to wrap up and get rolling. Here's a look at Druski making a truly "divine" entrance, before unleashing a "sermon" that sounded a whole lot like a roast – and proving why he was the right choice to host:

"It's an honor to be the youngest host ever for the BET Awards," Druski shared when the news of his hosting tonight's ceremony was first announced in April. "I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I'm just grateful to be a part of the history. BUT I'm still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way."

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