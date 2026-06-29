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BET Awards/Druski, Rick and Morty & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: BET Awards 2026, Rick and Morty, HOTD, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, Better Call Saul, and much more!

Article Summary BET Awards 2026 leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Druski’s opening roast, red carpet buzz, and viewing guide highlights.

Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, and The Vampire Lestat previews headline a packed lineup of TV updates and must-watch teases.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 teasers, a Jubilee spotlight, and Better Call Saul misdirection make this roundup a strong genre TV mix.

BET Awards 2026 shares the spotlight with AEW, WWE NXT, TNA, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and Doctor Who/Sherlock news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: BET Awards 2026, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, AEW/TNA/WWE NXT, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, Better Call Saul, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Doctor Who/Sherlock, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 29th, 2026:

Rick and Morty S09E06 Thoughts: Rick's Not-So-Sound Mind and Body

BET Awards 2026 Host Druski's Opening Sermon Was a Holy Roast (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty S09E06: "ErickerHead" Preview: Rick on a Health Kick?

House of the Dragon S03E02 Preview: The Battle of the Gullet Fallout

BET Awards 2026: Check Out Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Event

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2026 Preview: Star-Spangled Action

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 E04 Preview: Next Stop, "The Devil's Road"

AEW Forbidden Door Preview: Cage Wars and Owen Cup Finals

BET Awards 2026 Red Carpet Pre-Show: The Countdown Begins Now!

TNA Slammiversary 2026 Preview: A Guide to Who Might Be Leaving?

X-Men '97 Season 2 Teasers Spotlight Rogue, Bishop, Apocalypse & More

Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Teaches The Fine Art of Misdirection

X-Men '97: Alyson Court on Jubilee, Passing the Torch to Holly Chou

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Set for Fall 2026: Details, Key Art Released

Doctor Who/Sherlock Crossover: Steven Moffat on Why It Didn't Happen

Adventure Time, Absolute Batman & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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