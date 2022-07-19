Better Call Saul, Colbert, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Look in the mirror/And you see how you've been taken/You won't surrender/But now your heart is breakin'/Oh oh oh/We always wish for money/We always wish for fame/We think we have the answers/Some things ain't ever gonna change (change)/It doesn't matter who you are/It's all the same (change)/What's in your heart will never change… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to John Waite for "Change" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel & Stephen Colbert's late-night crew avoiding prosecution; AMC's Better Call Saul offering a major game-changer this week, NBC's Quantum Leap team offering background intel on revival series, HBO Max's Harley Quinn trailer putting the "red" in "red band," The Powerpuff Girls & Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends creator Craig McKraken returning for new series, Hulu's American Horror Stories Installment 2 teaser laying out a lot to worry about, Stranger Things star Matthew Modine believing Brenner's alive & deserving of redemption, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

Better Call Saul S06E09 Recap: Some Things Can't Be Undone (SPOILERS)

Colbert Team, Triumph, Smigel Free From U.S. Capitol Prosecution

Desus and Mero Ending Showtime Late-Night Series, Parting Ways

Big Sky Season 3: Pena Promoted to Series Regular; 5 More Join Cast

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Trailer: "Let's Finish This"

WWE Raw: Logan Paul, Women's Title Rematch, Return of SPOILER?

House of the Dragon GRRM, Condal & Sapochnik Offer Viewers BTS Look

House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Explains Different Targaryen Sigils

Walker: Independence Star Katherine McNamara Signals Filming Start

Stranger Things Star Modine: Brenner's Alive, Deserves S05 Redemption

ROH Death Before Dishonor Will Allegedly Stream on Bleacher Report

Titans Season 4 Star Joseph Morgan Offers Filming Update & More

The Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Getting Craig McCraken Reboot Series

American Horror Stories S02 Teaser Offers a Ton of Reasons to Worry

Harley Quinn: New HBO Max Season 3 Trailer Puts the "Red" in Red Band

The Walking Dead S11 Part 3: Kang on Daryl and Carol's Roles & More

Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Kanata Hongo As Hiei

Skeleton Crew: Star Wars Series Receives $20.9M in CA Tax Subsidies

Quantum Leap Showrunners, Star Offer NBC Revival Series Details

Better Call Saul: Cranston, Paul Talk Stealth Filming; IMDB Spoiler?

The Brothers Sun: Sam Li on Asian Representation, Michelle Yeoh & More

The Lord of the Rings: Dominic Monaghan Talks Prequel "Rings of Power"

Evil Season 3 Episode 6 A Depressing Social Media Commentary: Review

Doctor Who: Flawed, Final Matt Smith Series 7 Saved by Jenna Coleman

Crunchyroll Announces New Anime at Japan Expo: Skip and Loafer & More

