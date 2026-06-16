Posted in: AMC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: better call saul, breaking bad

Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Returns, Wants You to Know Your Rights

Better Call Saul's Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) wants you to "Know Your Rights," in a Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)-approved PSA video.

Article Summary Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman returns in a new “Know Your Rights” PSA, with Bob Odenkirk back in character.

Peter Gould spotlighted the Saul4Democracy YouTube video, and confirmed on social media that it is not AI.

Mike Ehrmantraut’s approval in the video fuels fresh Better Call Saul fun for fans.

Vince Gilligan previously joked that Donald Trump pardoned Saul, setting up this infomercial-style post-finale twist.

If Vince Gilligan is right and Donald Trump did pardon Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) when he got into office, it looks like we're getting a look at what Saul's been up to as we get closer to America's 250th birthday. Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould alerted fans to a YouTube video that popped up on Monday: "Know Your Rights!" (in the "Saul4 Democracy" channel). From what we can tell from initial viewing, it looks like Saul Goodman is back – and he wants to make you aware of just how lucky you are to have a whole lot of rights, how important they are, and how you should never give them up. Of course, with the message being approved by Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), we might have a better understanding of where this fits on the BB/BCS timeline. Or, we could just relax and enjoy it for how cool it is (and before you ask, Gould confirmed on social media that the video isn't AI).

Back in November 2025, The Rich Eisen Show host Rich Eisen took a moment to travel back to the universes of Gilligan's Breaking Bad and Gilligan and Gould's Better Call Saul, offering Gilligan the names of six characters and giving him a chance to share what he believes they're up to these days. "I think Trump pardoned him. That's what I think. I think he's out. That's what I think," Gilligan shared about Jimmy's/Saul's fate after the credits rolled on the series finale, seemingly leaving Jimmy to serve out his 80+ years sentence. "I think he's a free man. I think he's doing infomercials, I think, is what he's doing. Yeah, he's selling stuff on… TV."

Regarding Seehorn's Kim Wexler, Gilligan sees her leaving her boyfriend and sprinkler job, and going into public defender/legal advocacy work. With Paul's Jesse, Gilligan sees him having carved out a good life for himself in Alaska, possibly seeing him following up on his dream from early on in the series of being a bush pilot, flying vacationers to camping and hunting locations. As for Cranston's Walter White, Gilligan puts to rest the theory that he actually died in the car as he was attempting to re-enter society to clean up his mistakes. Translation? The series finale is actually the series finale. Gilligan also offered some interesting insights into what happened with Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford), Skyler (Anna Gunn), and Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte), which you can check out in the video below (beginning at around the 11:30 mark).

Speaking with TVLine back in August 2022, Gould revealed that the original plan had the duo "meeting in Albuquerque before he [Jimmy] went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold. I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go." And during the first go-around, Jimmy "was fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear. This is a very different scene… It's mostly about wistful connection." And that moment when Jimmy hits Kim with the finger guns? Gould revealed that he "was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard." Gould added, "There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together."

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