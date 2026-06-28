Posted in: AMC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: better call saul

Better Call Saul: Saul Goodman Teaches The Fine Art of Misdirection

Over in the Better Call Saul-themed Saul4Democracy YouTube channel, Saul Goodman celebrates America's 250th birthday with some misdirection.

Article Summary Better Call Saul gets a fresh Saul4Democracy short as Saul Goodman marks America’s 250th with “Misdirection.”

Bob Odenkirk’s Saul explains how flashy distractions keep people focused on the wrong things at the right time.

The new Better Call Saul video continues a Saul4Democracy series, with earlier shorts also spotlighted for fans.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould also revisit Better Call Saul’s future, including Jimmy, Kim, and the finale’s ending.

As we inch closer to America's 250th birthday, fans of Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan's Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul are getting another lesson. Over on the Saul4Democracy YouTube channel, we've got a new Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)-approved installment entitled Misdirection. "Do people watch you too closely? Are they always up in your business, judging you? Is it getting so you can't do your thing without them constantly complaining about your behavior or morality? Hi, I'm Saul Goodman, and believe me, I can relate. So, I'd like to pass along a pro tip learned from a magician client of mine. It's called misdirection."

From there, Saul demonstrates how keeping people focused on bright, shiny things can easily distract them from the important stuff they should be focusing on. "See, so effective and so many uses. Now, practice makes perfect. You keep in mind that the true greats, they spend every day of their lives perfecting this talent. But if you stick with it, pretty soon you'll have folks so snowed, they won't know whether they're coming or going."

And here's a look back at the first two videos in what appears to be a series, followed by what Gilligan and Gould had to share about the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe and how they see the future playing out for some characters:

Back in November 2025, The Rich Eisen Show host Rich Eisen took a moment to travel back to the universes of Gilligan's Breaking Bad and Gilligan and Gould's Better Call Saul, offering Gilligan the names of six characters and giving him a chance to share what he believes they're up to these days. "I think [Donald] Trump pardoned him. That's what I think. I think he's out. That's what I think," Gilligan shared about Jimmy's/Saul's fate after the credits rolled on the series finale, seemingly leaving Jimmy to serve out his 80+ years sentence. "I think he's a free man. I think he's doing infomercials, I think, is what he's doing. Yeah, he's selling stuff on… TV."

Regarding Seehorn's Kim Wexler, Gilligan sees her leaving her boyfriend and sprinkler job, and going into public defender/legal advocacy work. With Paul's Jesse, Gilligan sees him having carved out a good life for himself in Alaska, possibly seeing him following up on his dream from early on in the series of being a bush pilot, flying vacationers to camping and hunting locations. As for Cranston's Walter White, Gilligan puts to rest the theory that he actually died in the car as he was attempting to re-enter society to clean up his mistakes. Translation? The series finale is actually the series finale. Gilligan also offered some interesting insights into what happened with Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford), Skyler (Anna Gunn), and Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte), which you can check out in the video below (beginning at around the 11:30 mark).

Speaking with TVLine back in August 2022, Gould revealed that the original plan had the duo "meeting in Albuquerque before he [Jimmy] went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold. I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go." And during the first go-around, Jimmy "was fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear. This is a very different scene… It's mostly about wistful connection." And that moment when Jimmy hits Kim with the finger guns? Gould revealed that he "was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard." Gould added, "There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together."

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