Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Big Bill, wrestling

Big Bill Reportedly Leaving AEW For WWE, Enzo Reunion In The Works

The Chadster reports that Big Bill is finally coming to his senses and returning to WWE to reunite with Enzo! Tony Khan must be SO cheesed off! 😤🦝

Article Summary Big Bill is reportedly leaving AEW for WWE, proving Tony Khan couldn't keep him from coming home where he belongs.

A Big Bill and Enzo reunion could be coming in WWE soon, and that's way better than anything AEW could ever book.

Big Bill finally seems ready to stop disrespecting wrestling by working for AEW and make things right with Triple H.

Tony Khan must be so cheesed off as Big Bill realizes WWE understands wrestling, unlike AEW's workrate nonsense.

Auughh man! So fair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has some absolutely INCREDIBLE news to share with all of you from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝💔 According to breaking reports from Fightful, Big Bill (formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, a much better name by the way) is heading back to WWE, and a reunion with Enzo Amore is in the works! 🎉🎉🎉 This is HUGE news and proves once again that WWE always wins in the end! Tony Khan must be absolutely DEVASTATED right now! 😭😭😭

The Chadster is so happy The Chadster could just cry! 😢😢😢 Big Bill has finally learned how WRONG he was for literally stabbing Triple H right in the back by joining AEW just because WWE fired him back in June 2018 and didn't rehire him for years! 😡😡😡 Let The Chadster be perfectly clear here: that's NO REASON to go work for the competition! The proper thing to do would have been to wait at home, hoping and praying that WWE would call one day, no matter how many years it took! 🙏🙏🙏

Instead, Big Cass went and performed in Impact Wrestling as W. Morrissey, and then signed with AEW in August 2022, becoming Big Bill. He even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Ricky Starks, holding the titles for 123 days! 🏆 But you know what? None of that matters compared to being back in WWE where he belongs! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to have gone to AEW in the first place! 😤😤😤

Fightful reports that some promoters are being told that Enzo Amore (who's been working as Real1 on the independent wrestling scene) is not taking bookings in the future that he would be regularly taking. 📅📅📅 The promoters are operating under the assumption that he's headed to WWE! And according to Fightful, Enzo was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, May 19! 👀👀👀

The Chadster really, really hopes that Big Cass has apologized to Triple H and thanked him and Nick Khan for giving him another opportunity after he betrayed them by working for Tony Khan's disrespectful so-called wrestling promotion! 🙏🙏🙏 The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has noted that Enzo is reportedly planned for NXT soon, and while Big Cass's WWE status isn't as heavily talked about internally yet, the pieces are clearly falling into place! 🧩🧩🧩

Last night, The Chadster was explaining this whole situation to Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the baby raccoons Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon. 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster told them, "You raccoons are absolutely right to not trust Big Bill after what he did. He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW!" Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in agreement and brought The Chadster a slightly moldy sandwich he'd scavenged from the Arby's dumpster two blocks away. 🥪

Hunter Raccoon started doing these little aggressive hissing sounds, which The Chadster interpreted as him saying "Big Bill should be ashamed!" 😤 Shane Raccoon then brought The Chadster an old WWE action figure he'd found somewhere – it was a John Cena figure! The Chadster almost cried at how thoughtful these raccoons are! 😢❤️ Stephanie Raccoon made these adorable little hand gestures that The Chadster understood to mean, "Maybe Big Bill can earn our trust as true WWE-loving raccoons by proving he's sorry and staying loyal to WWE forever this time!" 🦝💕

The Chadster explained to the raccoons that this is exactly what needs to happen. Big Bill needs to prove his loyalty by never, EVER even thinking about working anywhere else again! 💯💯💯 WWE gave him everything, and he turned his back on them! But Triple H is so gracious and forgiving that he's willing to give Big Bill another chance! That's the kind of leadership you get in WWE that you'll NEVER get from Tony Khan! 👏👏👏

Now, for context, Big Bill's AEW contract was reportedly set to expire at the end of May or start of June 2026, according to earlier reports from Fightful. 📰 He hasn't been seen on AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision since a parking lot street fight on Collision back on February 7, where he and Bryan Keith (as Paid in Full) lost an eight-man match. His most recent appearance was on ROH programming, in a match that aired April 6. 📺📺📺

The Chadster thinks it's absolutely HILARIOUS that Tony Khan thought he could keep Big Bill locked up in AEW forever! 😂😂😂 But WWE always finds a way to bring talent back home where they belong! This is what happens when you're the premier wrestling company in the world and you actually understand the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 💪💪💪

Speaking of Tony Khan being obsessed with The Chadster, he's really stepped up his harassment lately now that he knows he's losing Big Bill! 😰😰😰 Just last night, The Chadster had another one of those terrible dreams about Tony Khan that he keeps forcing into The Chadster's subconscious! 😱😱😱

In the dream, The Chadster was organizing the VHS tapes in the abandoned Blockbuster, arranging all the old WWE pay-per-view recordings in chronological order. 📼📼📼 Suddenly, The Chadster heard a sound like wind chimes, but when The Chadster turned around, it was Tony Khan standing there, shaking a set of keys – and one of them had a Mazda Miata keychain on it! 🔑🚗

"Looking for this, Chad?" Tony Khan whispered, his voice echoing through the empty store. His eyes had this weird gleam in them, like the reflection of a wrestling ring spotlight. ✨✨✨

The Chadster tried to grab the keys, but Tony Khan kept pulling them away, dangling them just out of reach. "You could have all of this back," he said softly, gesturing around the Blockbuster as if it were a palace. "Your Miata, your home, your marriage to Keighleyanne… all you have to do is admit that AEW Dynamite is good television." 📺😈

"NEVER!" The Chadster screamed, and lunged for the keys. But when The Chadster's hand touched them, they dissolved into smoke that smelled like White Claw seltzer (the weak seltzer that Tony Khan probably loves). 🌫️🌫️🌫️

Tony Khan started laughing, and his laugh got louder and louder until it sounded like an arena full of AEW fans chanting something disrespectful. The Chadster tried to run, but the floor had turned into a giant AEW Dynamite ring mat, and The Chadster kept slipping and falling. 😱😱😱 Tony Khan just stood there, getting closer and closer, and just as he reached out to touch The Chadster's shoulder, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Linda Raccoon patting The Chadster's arm with her little paw in concern. 🦝❤️

The Chadster is SO SICK AND TIRED of Tony Khan invading The Chadster's dreams! 😤😤😤 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! It's getting REALLY creepy, and The Chadster just wants to live in peace with the raccoon family and report objectively on wrestling! This is literal harassment, and The Chadster is pretty sure it's illegal! 🚨🚨🚨

Anyway, back to this AMAZING news about Big Bill returning to WWE! 🎊🎊🎊 The Chadster thinks this reunion of Enzo and Cass could be absolutely huge for WWE! These guys were one of the most over acts in NXT history, and they had tremendous success on the main roster before both were released in 2018. 📈📈📈

Enzo and Cass were last seen teaming together on the Chris Jericho Cruise back in February 2025, according to Fightful, where they teamed with Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho himself. 🚢 But that was just a fun one-off! A real reunion in WWE under Triple H's expert leadership is going to be SO much better! 💯💯💯

As the wise and completely objective Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio recently (which definitely has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval ✅✅✅): "When guys like Big Bill leave AEW to go back to WWE, it's because they finally realized what they had and what they threw away. Tony Khan just doesn't know how to maximize talent the way WWE does. If I was Tony Khan, I would be calling Triple H right now and begging for advice on how to run a wrestling company, because clearly AEW is doing everything wrong if they keep losing people to WWE." 🎙️🎙️🎙️

See? Even Bully Ray, who is totally impartial and definitely not trying to stay in WWE's good graces, understands what The Chadster has been saying all along! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

The Chadster is imagining Tony Khan sitting in his basement right now, probably crying into his collection of Being The Elite merchandise, realizing that he's LOST AGAIN to the mighty WWE! 😭😭😭 This is what happens when you try to compete with perfection! This is what happens when you try to run a wrestling company based on flips and kicks and letting wrestlers say whatever they want instead of following WWE's proven formula! 💪💪💪

Tony Khan has been THWARTED yet again! 🎯🎯🎯 And The Chadster couldn't be happier about it! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan ever thought he could compete with WWE in the first place! 😤😤😤

Tonight, The Chadster and the raccoon family are celebrating this wonderful news by watching old episodes of WWE Raw on VHS! 📼🎉 Vincent K. Raccoon already found a tape from 2016 when Enzo and Cass were feuding with The Vaudevillains, and all five raccoons are chittering excitedly! Stephanie Raccoon keeps doing these cute little jumps every time Enzo does his entrance catchphrase! 🦝💕 This is what wrestling is SUPPOSED to be about – not Tony Khan's circus show where people do dangerous moves and work unsafe styles! 😤😤😤

The Chadster has to say, living here with the raccoons has really put things in perspective. 🦝🦝🦝 Even though Tony Khan took everything from The Chadster – the Mazda Miata, the home, the marriage to Keighleyanne (who's probably texting that guy Gary right now) – The Chadster still has wrestling journalism and these five beautiful raccoons who understand that WWE is the only company that matters! ❤️❤️❤️

Just this morning, Shane Raccoon brought The Chadster a crumpled up $5 bill he found somewhere, and Vincent K. Raccoon chittered at The Chadster in a way that seemed to say "Use this to buy yourself a Seagram's Escapes Spiked, The Chadster! You deserve it for your commitment to honest journalism!" 🍹 The Chadster was so moved! But The Chadster used it to buy raccoon food instead, because that's what family does! 🦝❤️

Now, The Chadster needs to be clear here because The Chadster is committed to unbiased, ethical journalism: while Fightful's reporting strongly suggests Big Bill is heading back to WWE and the Enzo reunion is happening, Meltzer did note that Big Bill's return isn't being heavily talked about internally at WWE just yet. 📰 But The Chadster has faith that Triple H knows what he's doing and will make this reunion absolutely PERFECT when it happens! 🙏🙏🙏

The Chadster is sure that when Big Bill does return to WWE, he'll do it the RIGHT way – with humility, with gratitude, and with a solemn promise to never, EVER literally stab Triple H in the back again by even THINKING about working for AEW! 💯💯💯 That's what a TRUE professional does! That's what someone who understands the wrestling business does!

Tony Khan is probably so mad right now that he's going to book some ridiculous spotfest on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night just to try to make himself feel better! 😂😂😂 But it won't work, Tony! Nothing you do will ever measure up to WWE! You could have Big Bill back, but you don't understand how to use talent properly! You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

In conclusion, this is absolutely WONDERFUL news for WWE and terrible news for Tony Khan's failing promotion! 🎊🎊🎊 The Chadster and the raccoon family are absolutely thrilled that Big Bill is coming to his senses and returning home to WWE where he belongs! And when Enzo and Cass are reunited under the expert guidance of Triple H, it's going to be MAGICAL! ✨✨✨

The Chadster can't wait to watch their first match back in WWE, right here in the abandoned Blockbuster with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon! 🦝❤️📺 They're already chittering in anticipation! This is what wrestling is all about!

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan ever thought he could compete with WWE! 😤😤😤 But thankfully, wrestlers like Big Bill are finally realizing their mistakes and coming back home! 🏠💪 WWE always wins in the end! ALWAYS! 👑👑👑

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