Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: big brother

Big Brother Kicks Off Its Season 28 "Time Trip" TONIGHT! Our Preview

CBS and host Julie Chen Moonves throw open the doors to Big Brother Season 28 TONIGHT! Here's what you need to know about the new season...

Article Summary Big Brother Season 28 premieres tonight on CBS and Paramount+ with a 90-minute launch and major surprises still to come.

The Big Brother Time Trip theme turns time into the ultimate twist, with early game shakeups, powers, and era-spanning chaos.

Get the full Big Brother Week 1 schedule, including Big Brother: Unlocked and when the 24/7 live feeds go online.

Meet the 14 announced Big Brother houseguests, from an MMA fighter and rocket scientist to a drag queen and game show host.

Earlier this week, CBS's Big Brother and host Julie Chen Moonves rolled out the big "broveal" of the 14 Houseguests set to move into the house during tonight's premiere (with additional surprise Houseguests set to be revealed during the show). That brings us tonight, with the hit reality competition series throwing open the doors to an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, the daughter of an '80s pop star, a Drag Race All Star, and many others. But this season, nothing is as it seems – every twist rewrites the rules, and time becomes the ultimate twist.

We've got a look at what you need to know before the festivities get underway tonight. First up, we have a look at the days and times you need to know this week (including live feeds). Following that, we have an image gallery tour of the Big Brother Season 28 house, a rundown of the 14 Houseguests announced, and even some cool extras thrown in along the way:

CBS's "Big Brother" Season 28 Premiere: CBS's Big Brother returns for its biggest season ever with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT), on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS's "Big Brother: Unlocked" Premiere: The season premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked debuts on Friday, July 10th (8-9 PM ET/PT), on CBS and Paramount+. Jerry O'Connell, Taylor Hale, and Derrick Levasseur host.

"Big Brother Season 28 Live Feeds": The reality competition series's 24/7 live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV on Friday, July 10th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive 24/7 access to the live feeds.

Big Brother Season 28 Goes on a "Time Trip": Big Brother unveiled "Big Brother: Time Trip" as the Season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics, and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the '80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. Here are some of the highlights:

Time-Bending Entryway : Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion.

: Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion. Living Room of Eras : 17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels – a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game.

: 17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels – a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game. Nostalgic Trophies : A 1940s jukebox and an '80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house.

: A 1940s jukebox and an '80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house. Relic Lab Hallway : The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments.

: The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments. Clockwork Bathroom : Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere.

: Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere. The Artifact Bedroom : Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways – one to the past, one to the future.

: Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways – one to the past, one to the future. Futuristic Sleep Pods Room : A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game.

: A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game. Upstairs Lounge : Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing.

: Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing. Time-Lapse Gym : Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset.

: Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset. Clock Tower Feature: Tying the entire house together, a dramatic clock tower crowns the space, a symbolic reminder that in this game, time is always ticking … but never predictable.

Big Brother Season 28 Houseguests (Updated)

Here's a look at the 14 houseguests who will be competing this summer:

Name: Ashley Trail

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Barrett Pfeiffer

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron engineer

Name: Chuk Anyanwu

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply chain analyst

Name: Drew Campbell

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical dental assistant

Name: Haley Thogmartin

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Current City: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine executive

Name: Jason De Puy

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag queen

Name: Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: MMA fighter

Name: LaTrice Verrett

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Current City: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique salesperson

Name: Lyric Medeiros

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Mallory Aurichio

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Name: Melody Morris

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate game show host

Name: Rome Seymour

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball coach

Name: Taylor Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary school counselor

Name: Yash Patel

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial analyst

CBS's Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Big Brother is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

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