Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: big brother

Big Brother Season 28 Premiere's 14 Houseguests Officially "Brovealed"

Check out the 14 Houseguests set to move in this Thursday when CBS's Big Brother and host Julie Chen Moonves return for Season 28.

Article Summary Big Brother Season 28 officially revealed 14 Houseguests ahead of Thursday’s 90-minute CBS premiere with Julie Chen Moonves.

The new Big Brother cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, Drag Race alum, and more.

CBS says Big Brother Season 28 will feature a summer of shifting rules, hidden surprises, and a major time-based twist.

Big Brother live feeds launch July 10 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with limited YouTube access available after episodes.

CBS's Big Brother and host Julie Chen Moonves promised a big "broveal" on Tuesday, and that's exactly what fans got. Streaming earlier today on the reality competition series's YouTube channel, the 14 Houseguests set to move into the house during this week's premiere (with additional surprise Houseguests set to be revealed on air). This season's cast includes an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, the daughter of an '80s pop star, and a Drag Race All Star, among others. This new group of Houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.

And don't forget that CBS's Big Brother returns for its biggest season ever with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked on Friday, July 10th (8-9 PM ET/PT). A 90-minute Sunday episode of the main series will cap off the opening weekend on Sunday, July 12th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT).

"Big Brother Season 28 Live Feeds": The reality competition series's 24/7 live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV on Friday, July 10th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive 24/7 access to the live feeds.

Big Brother Season 28 Houseguests (Updated)

Here's a look at the 14 houseguests who will be competing this summer:

Name: Ashley Trail

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Barrett Pfeiffer

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron engineer

Name: Chuk Anyanwu

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply chain analyst

Name: Drew Campbell

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical dental assistant

Name: Haley Thogmartin

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Current City: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine executive

Name: Jason De Puy

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag queen

Name: Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: MMA fighter

Name: LaTrice Verrett

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Current City: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique salesperson

Name: Lyric Medeiros

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Mallory Aurichio

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Name: Melody Morris

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate game show host

Name: Rome Seymour

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball coach

Name: Taylor Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary school counselor

Name: Yash Patel

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial analyst

CBS's Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Big Brother is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

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