Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: big brother
Big Brother Season 28 Premiere's 14 Houseguests Officially "Brovealed"
Check out the 14 Houseguests set to move in this Thursday when CBS's Big Brother and host Julie Chen Moonves return for Season 28.
Article Summary
- Big Brother Season 28 officially revealed 14 Houseguests ahead of Thursday’s 90-minute CBS premiere with Julie Chen Moonves.
- The new Big Brother cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, Drag Race alum, and more.
- CBS says Big Brother Season 28 will feature a summer of shifting rules, hidden surprises, and a major time-based twist.
- Big Brother live feeds launch July 10 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with limited YouTube access available after episodes.
CBS's Big Brother and host Julie Chen Moonves promised a big "broveal" on Tuesday, and that's exactly what fans got. Streaming earlier today on the reality competition series's YouTube channel, the 14 Houseguests set to move into the house during this week's premiere (with additional surprise Houseguests set to be revealed on air). This season's cast includes an MMA fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, the daughter of an '80s pop star, and a Drag Race All Star, among others. This new group of Houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.
And don't forget that CBS's Big Brother returns for its biggest season ever with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked on Friday, July 10th (8-9 PM ET/PT). A 90-minute Sunday episode of the main series will cap off the opening weekend on Sunday, July 12th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT).
"Big Brother Season 28 Live Feeds": The reality competition series's 24/7 live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV on Friday, July 10th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive 24/7 access to the live feeds.
Big Brother Season 28 Houseguests (Updated)
Here's a look at the 14 houseguests who will be competing this summer:
Name: Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bartender
Name: Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron engineer
Name: Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply chain analyst
Name: Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical dental assistant
Name: Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Current City: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine executive
Name: Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag queen
Name: Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: MMA fighter
Name: LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Current City: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique salesperson
Name: Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket scientist
Name: Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate game show host
Name: Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.
Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball coach
Name: Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary school counselor
Name: Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial analyst
CBS's Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Big Brother is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.