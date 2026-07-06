Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: big brother

Big Brother Season 28 YouTube Livestream Will "Broveal" Houseguests

Livestreaming on YouTube on Tuesday at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT, Julie Chen Moonves will reveal Season 28's houseguests during Big Brother: Broveal.

Article Summary Big Brother Season 28 kicks off with Big Brother: Broveal, a YouTube livestream revealing the new houseguests.

Julie Chen Moonves will tour the Time Trip-themed Big Brother house before the Season 28 cast announcement.

Big Brother live feeds launch July 10 on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, with limited-time YouTube streams added.

CBS opens Big Brother Season 28 with a 90-minute premiere, followed by Big Brother: Unlocked that Friday.

Before the hit reality competition returns to CBS this Thursday, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will be taking fans on a tour of the "Big Brother: Time Trip"-themed house before revealing Season 28's houseguests – actually, make that "brovealing." If you're a fan who follows the show beyond the CBS broadcast, the long-running series is debuting two new live fan experiences on YouTube this week:

"Big Brother: Broveal – Live Cast Announcement": Season 28 Houseguests will be announced exclusively during the inaugural livestream on Tuesday, July 7th, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT, over on the show's YouTube channel.

"Big Brother Season 28 Live Feeds": The reality competition series's 24/7 live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV on Friday, July 10th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive 24/7 access to the live feeds.

And don't forget that CBS's Big Brother returns for its biggest season ever with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premiere of Big Brother: Unlocked on Friday, July 10th (8-9 PM ET/PT). A 90-minute Sunday episode of the main series will cap off the opening weekend on Sunday, July 12th (8-9:30 PM ET/PT).

Big Brother: Unlocked will air on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Superfan Jerry O'Connell will join the upcoming season as a celebrity panelist alongside returning panelists and Big Brother champions Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur.

The special after-show will break down gameplay, evaluate the competition, and share exclusive insider perspectives. The show includes a new interactive fan vote that will have a major impact on the game and kicks off the season's live studio audience experience, a new addition that will continue throughout the summer. Featuring new and returning fan-favorite segments, the series will offer exclusive content, inside-the-house footage, behind-the-scenes access, extended interviews, at-home packages, surprise visits from past BB favorites, unparalleled access – and the return of the coveted "BBies Award Show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!