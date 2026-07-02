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Big NCIS Return, Sex Criminals, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Sex Criminals, Good Omens, NCIS, Baywatch, TWD: Dead City, Neuromancer, X-Men '97, and more!

Article Summary Sex Criminals leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh filming updates from Matt Fraction, Chip Zdarsky, and the EPs.

NCIS makes major news as Michael Weatherly returns for a season-long arc, adding big stakes to Season 24.

X-Men '97, Neuromancer, Baywatch, and The Walking Dead: Dead City deliver new teasers, art, and BTS looks.

Good Omens, Law & Order: SVU, Peacemaker, and more round out a packed TV lineup with updates worth catching up on.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Stephen A. Smith, Line of Fire, Sex Criminals, Good Omens, NCIS/Michael Weatherly, Baywatch, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Neuromancer, My Adventures with Superman, X-Men '97, Peacemaker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 2nd, 2026:

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice T: Season 28 Begins Filming "Mid July"

Stephen A. Smith: Lakers Can't Win Championship with "3 White Dudes"

Line of Fire: NBC Previews Peter Krause-Starring Conspiracy Drama

Sex Criminals: Matt Fraction & Chip Zdarsky Check Out Series Filming

AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Briscoe + Survival of the Fittest

David Tennant & Michael Sheen Thank Good Omens Fans in Heartfelt Video

NCIS Welcomes Back Michael Weatherly for Season 24-Long Story Arc

Baywatch: FOX Releases New Teaser for Stephen Amell-Starring Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City BTS Look Spotlights Season 3's New Faces

Neuromancer: Apple TV Releases New Teaser for William Gibson Adapt

Sex Criminals EPs Gordon & Nanjiani Offer BTS Look at Production

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Teaser: Trailer Thursday

My Adventures with Superman S03E04: Unhappy Hank; Superboy Shines

X-Men '97 Offers Season 2 Key Art Poster Homage to Marvel Comics

Paramount Makes Changes to Warner Bros Deal to Secure EU Approval

Peacemaker: Jennifer Holland's 2 Heartbreaking Post-Season 2 Scenarios

Reacher, AHS 13, NCIS: Origins/Mark Harmon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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