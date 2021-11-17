Big Sky: WWE Wrestler Jinder Mahal's Tweet Confirms Season 2 Casting

When Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) return to our screens this week for the next episode of ABC's Big Sky Season 2, they're going to notice a pretty sizeable addition to the primetime show's cast. That's because WWE Superstar and professional wrestler Jinder Mahal has joined the cast of the popular series, confirming the news in a tweet earlier today (see below). Mahal is set for the role of Dhruv and from the look of things in the image he shared, Dhruv isn't looking for a lot of laughs and giving off some ominous big-bad vibes:

Here's a look at Mahal's tweet from earlier today confirming his casting, his character, and that he will premiere during this Thursday night's episode:

Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo for ABC's Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 "Heart-Shaped Charm":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 "Heart-Shaped Charm": Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley's curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit. Written by Ryan O'Nan and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray. Guest Starring is Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy Johnson as Harper, Lola Reid as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, Romy Rosemont as Agatha, David Meunier as Dietrich, and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Tubb.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×06 Promo "Heart-shaped Charm" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5ODgAWO7HI)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.