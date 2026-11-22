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Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, Cujo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily, we look at Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, House of Svengoolie, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and more!

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 leads the way as the showrunner and Michelle Yeoh's Olwen tease a nasty new torture device.

Get Jiro heads into S01E09 with "Our Specials This Evening," setting up a Jiro vs. Ichigo showdown.

House of Svengoolie unleashes Cujo on MeTV tonight, while AEW Collision brings Continental Classic action to Green Bay.

WWE SmackDown sees Sami Zayn strike after Kevin Owens beats Gunther, with more TV picks rounding out the dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, House of Svengoolie, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 22nd, 2026:

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer Tease a New Torture Device

Get Jiro S01E09: "Our Specials This Evening" Preview: Jiro vs. Ichigo

House of Svengoolie Takes "Cujo" Out for a Walk TONIGHT on MeTV!

AEW Collision Preview: Continental Classic Battles Hit Green Bay

WWE SmackDown Review: Zayn Strikes After Owens Beats Gunther

William Shatner On Bea Arthur in The Daily LITG, 21st of November 2026

High Potential, Mister Miracle, Bea Arthur & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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