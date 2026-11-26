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Blade Runner 2099: Needham, Gribben, Abold Discuss Yeoh-Schafer & More

Blade Runner 2099 stars Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben & Dimitri Abold discuss the series honoring the past with an eye to the future.

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 stars Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben, and Dimitri Abold discuss joining Prime Video’s sci-fi world.

The cast explains how Silka Luisa expands Blade Runner canon while honoring the legacy of Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve.

Needham, Gribben, and Abold reveal the instincts, film influences, and music that helped shape their Blade Runner 2099 roles.

The trio also praise Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer for bringing talent, humility, and leadership to Blade Runner 2099.

It's always difficult to stand out among an ensemble in such a sci-fi epic, but Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben, and Dimitri Abold do that, complementing Blade Runner 2099 stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, who play Replicant Blade Runner Olwen and human-posing-as-Replicant Cora, as they pursue a rogue Replicant gang in the Silka Luisa sequel series for Prime Video to the Ridley Scott 1982 classic and Denis Villeneuve 2017 sequel. Needham plays Yahya, a Replicant policeman and Blade Runner. Gribben plays Elias, Cora's twin brother, and Abold plays Bebeto, a civil servant who issues identification documents by day and operates on the black market at night. The trio spoke to Bleeding Cool about immersing themselves in the cyberpunk world, how Luisa honors the past canon while building on the existing foundation, and how Yeoh and Schafer lead with their respective presence.

Blade Runner 2099 Stars Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben, and Dimitri Abold on Playing in the Futuristic Sandbox, Silka Luisa, Michelle Yeoh, and Hunter Schafer

Bleeding Cool: What's it like playing in that Blade Runner sandbox and having Silka as a creative guide in this journey?

Needham: It's two different things, isn't it? The sandbox is so incredibly fun, and it's so great to be part of the 'Blade Runner' universe, but Silka's script just exists, for me anyway, entirely on its own as a story. It's a brilliantly constructed script and story.

Gribben: Yeah, it's really cool that it expands the universe, because obviously, like both (1982 and 2017) films were attached to Harrison Ford's character (Rick Deckard) and then adjacent to that with Ryan Gosling (K), so it's cool to see an expansive universe where you get the multiple, like lives and characters having their own.

Abold: And the beautiful thing is then trying to find a way to bridge that gap between Silka's script, the sandbox, and the opportunities that we have, so it's a gift to have both and a gift to be in the middle to try and tell their story.

Gribben: Yeah, for sure.

Aside from the source material in the script, was there anything external that inspired each of your performances and your roles?

Gribben: For me, anyway, it was just all very instinctual about being, like, discovering the world for the first time, because it comes from being so overlooked by his sister (Hunter Schafer), and then, like, meeting other, like, the Bebeto (Abold) and other characters that can inspire confidence and stuff like that. So it was a lot of like, "Well, what would I be like if I just kind of thought, 'What would I be like if I was discovering a new world, a world I was loving but like never exploring for the first time, and then meeting people that are starting to ask questions and starting out like find information?'" So a lot of it was like the script and just being instinctual about what I would be, I think.

Needham: For me, it was growing up seeing my childhood watching those great LAPD police films, cop action thrillers, was really informative.

Abold: No, I can imagine. For me, I think one thing that I really got into is listening to Jamaican rocksteady music and reggae music, but specifically rocksteady music from the Windrush era. That gave me like an internal rhythm for Bebeto. That's what I sort of leaned my rhythm on. It was a lot of music, a lot of music that gave me an entryway.

What did you like about having Michelle and Hunter carry that torch in the franchise and just playing opposite them?

Gribben: I think that they were just so cool and were actually really grounded people, because obviously you have no idea what these people are like. If you don't know them, you just see them on TV or in films. You have no idea what they're going to be like, but they're just so down to play, so down to like work and just do great work and be very responsive to what you do and what they do. It was like it was just so much like, like just actors. There was no ego whatsoever, so that makes it so easy to be with. It was all that was dismantled from just meeting them. They're so good people.

Abold: They say, never meet your heroes, but I love meeting my heroes. It was nothing but a gift to me.

Needham: They really set the tone, I think, "Oh my goodness!" Yeah, they really did.

All right. Well, gentlemen, I want to thank you for your time. Louis, I enjoyed your revolutionary voice during the finale, there at the end.

Blade Runner 2099 is available on Prime Video.

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