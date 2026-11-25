Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: blade runner, blade runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 Review: Maybe the Franchise Belongs More on TV

Blade Runner 2099 thrives thanks to its leads, Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, with the latter having a bright future as an action lead.

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 proves the franchise may work even better on TV, using extra room to deepen lore, pacing, and tension.

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead Blade Runner 2099 with standout turns, balancing mystery, emotion, and action.

The Prime Video series flips the Blade Runner formula, centering a Replicant Blade Runner and a human posing as one.

Blade Runner 2099 delivers sharp fight scenes, eerie new threats, and gorgeous cinematography worthy of the films.

Blade Runner is a bit of an enigma because ever since the 1982 Ridley Scott classic, which is a loose adaptation of Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, it's undergone a franchise revival unlike anything in pop culture. As a cult hit that's sustained through pop culture through word-of-mouth, video games, and comics, we wouldn't see a true sequel until the 2017 Denis Villenueve's Blade Runner 2049, and there was continued interest in the animated series form with Black Lotus in 2021 then now again, in 2026, we get our first dedicated live-action series in Blade Runner 2099 from Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), which shifts away from the main protagonist of Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford in the 1982 and 2017 films to new leads in Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer playing the replicant, Olwen and human-pretending-to-be-a-replicant, Cora for Prime Video. Given the pacing and extra space to immerse not only the originals who have been there from the beginning, but also the new audiences unfamiliar with the Blade Runner world, TV might be a much better fit.

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer Usher New Era for Franchise With a Twist

The original narrative of Blade Runner is a world where humans and subservient replicants share space; it's up to the human blade runners to "retire" rogue Replicants who are wanted for turning on their creators and/or going beyond their original programming. It was the role for the protagonists in the first two films, first originally with Ford's Deckard, and later, Ryan Gosling's K, to fulfill that role. Now, we have a role reversal with humans who have become second-class citizens, with Olwen as a Replicant Blade Runner, who's on borrowed time, teaming up with Cora, who's on an agenda of her own, as they partner up to find a gang of rogue Replicants.

With the advantages of TV, we spend more time dividing getting to know Olwen and Cora, which balances both action and exposition of not only both characters, the supporting cast, the greater lore that transitions the 50 years in the timeline since the 2017 film, and we even get a segue into an event set before the 1982 original. An example of this is that, during the Villeneuve film, we spend so much of the start of the film dedicated to Gosling's character before we're about halfway through until we're finally reintroduced to Ford's character. The pacing would have benefited TV far better, but I understand given the time constraints.

As we get invested in both Olwen's and Cora's stories, we get equal action, mystery, and tension-filled moments that create a perfect balance that benefits each story. Schafer, who's new to the action genre, is a natural, presenting an empathetic, humble figure who struggles and perseveres. While we're accustomed to seeing Yeoh thriving in action environments, there's so much substance that gives credence to her narrative and serves a greater purpose. It's the kind of depth you wish Section 31 could have afforded her Emperor Georgiou, but suffered as a film rather than a series. Yeoh is playing the role as if she has nothing to lose, as befits her character's predicament.

Supporting cast like Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, and Matthew Needham complement the leads well, especially with Cora's narrative in the more dialogue-driven scenes. As far as the new threats and dangers, there is a new torture device in the form of a hood with a tube that shrinks upon activation and nearly suffocates the victim, which is certainly not something you want to be on the receiving end of as a bounty on the run. It's as cringy to see as it is to hear. There are also a few nice Easter Egg nods to the past.

The fight scenes are certainly top-notch, especially in the finale involving capsule pods, and a memorable sequence between Yeoh and Schafer. They certainly took advantage of the action veteran's prowess and expertise, and Schafer definitely kept up every which way to make it look like she could be set as a credible action star should she branch out into more vehicles.

One final standout is the cinematography, which is on par with the previous entries. The franchise's visuals are among the best in sci-fi, especially as a timeless futuristic setting. Rob Hardy, Ula Pontikos, and Vanja Cernjul did a wonderful job making the series look more like its original 1982 counterpart with nods to the 2017 sequel. Blade Runner 2099 is available on Prime Video on November 25th.

Blade Runner 2099 Review by Tom Chang 9 / 10 Showrunner Silka Luisa and stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead one of the most balanced and nuanced entries in the franchise with Blade Runner 2099. Balancing equal parts action with compelling narratives of existentialism, the Prime Video limited series makes the case that maybe the Blade Runner franchise is better suited for TV than film. Credits Showrunner Silka Luisa

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!