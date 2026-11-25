Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: blade runner, blade runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer on Hauer Nod, Finale Sequence

Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa and star Hunter Schafer discussed the Easter egg nod to Ridley Scott's film and the finale fight.

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa confirms episode 6 includes a direct Rutger Hauer nod for longtime fans.

Luisa says Blade Runner 2099 packs Easter eggs into every episode while expanding Ridley Scott’s world on TV.

Hunter Schafer and Luisa break down the visceral finale capsule bunk fight, praised for long takes and tight action.

The Blade Runner 2099 finale sequence pushed endurance and choreography, with minute-long takes driving tension.

Taking advantage of the space of TV, Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa was able to be as meticulous as she could be to not only tell a fuller story of Replicant Blade Runner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) and her partner, the human-pretending-to-be-Replicant, Cora (Hunter Schafer), but also reestablish and expand on the world that Ridley Scott built in the 1982 original film and Denis Villeneuve 2017 sequel. Set 50 years after the events of the latter's film, Blade Runner 2099 follows the familiar formula of bounty hunters, aka Blade Runners, set to "retire" rogue Replicants who go against their original programming, but the story's twist is that Replicants are becoming more dominant than their human counterparts. With the season's release, Luisa and Schaefer spoke to Bleeding Cool about the show's most direct Easter egg and dedication to one of the film's late original stars, and the climactic season finale fight. The following contains spoilers.

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner Silka Luisa and Star Hunter Schafer on Easter Egg and Season Finale Fight

Bleeding Cool: Silka, for episode 6, in that first scene, was that a direct nod to Rutger Hauer? [Luisa nods]. I also enjoyed the capsule bunk fight in the finale.

Luisa: What was the sequence you liked in the finale?

The capsule fight, yeah.

Luisa: That's a great stunt sequence. Yes, to answer your first question. I love all the Easter eggs, and as a 'Blade Runner' fan, I tried to pack as much into every single episode as I could, and the capsule fight.

Schafer: It's such a good sequence. It's so good.

Luisa: I love that sequence. I love how it was shot; our director, Ariel [Keilman]. He did like such a great job of not cutting that much, and so it feels so visceral and alive, and the set, it was so beautiful. The idea was that you're at an off-world launch complex, and to prepare to go to space, you would probably have to make some shifts to your body, and so you would be staying at that facility for some time, almost like those old train carriages. Those would be bunks that you would stay in, and obviously now it's abandoned, and yeah, and that's where [the rogue replicant gang was] hiding out.

Was that the most difficult sequence you had, or were there others?

Schafer: That one was incredibly difficult and fun, but particularly difficult because, like Silke said, the way Ariel shot it was, you know, long takes, and sometimes I think action can be shot by picking up, you now, one motion here, one there, and you can kind of split up the sequence into lots of little pieces and take it on piece by piece, but we did minute-long takes sometimes.

Luisa: You're then having to remember it's like a dance move through like this huge space and hitting your mark every single time.

Schafer: It's the choreography and the endurance, but it looks amazing. It's so worth it!

Blade Runner 2099, which also stars Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, is available on Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!