Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: blade runner, blade runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer on TV Decision, Torch Bearing

Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa and star Hunter Schafer on TV being perfect for the franchise and sharing the torch-passing.

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa says TV gives the franchise more time to build relationships and world depth.

Luisa explains Blade Runner 2099 centers on a human-replicant partnership, expanding the saga beyond a lone hero.

Hunter Schafer calls sharing Blade Runner 2099’s torch with Michelle Yeoh both daunting and deeply rewarding.

Schafer says Michelle Yeoh’s action experience and on-set guidance helped her tackle the series’ intense sequences.

It's always a tall order to carry on the Blade Runner franchise, considering how far it's come along as a dystopian sci-fi cult hit since Ridley Scott's 1982 timeless classic, which didn't see a live-action sequel until 2017's Blade Runner 2049 from Denis Villeneuve, which saw star Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard, with the shift to Ryan Gosling's Officer K as the main focus. Nine years later, we're moving on from both characters and into a new medium with showrunner Silka Luisa, with two new leads in Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer playing the replicant Olwen and human Cora, flipping the narrative that sees replicants as dominant life pursuing humans, as they partner up. In part one of our interview, Luisa and Schafer spoke to Bleeding Cool about how TV expands the Blade Runner narrative in ways the films couldn't, and how it felt for Schafer to share responsibility for the franchise alongside the Oscar winner.

In 2099 Los Angeles, following an uprising, Replicants are the city's power brokers, while humans have become second-class citizens. Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner nearing the end of her life, unites with her partner Cora, a human pretending to be a Replicant, to hunt down a gang of rogue Replicants. Note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner Silka Luisa and Star Hunter Schafer on Telling a New Human and Replicant Story for a New Generation

Bleeding Cool: Silka, what are the advantages of having Blade Runner 2099 as ideal for TV and not as another feature?

Luisa: Ooh, there are so many in that you are given the gift of time, and so unlike the films, we were able to have at the heart of the show a relationship instead of a single character who is really on their own journey. Already, you're expanding out the world, because now you're exploring this complex relationship between a human and a replicant, and then surrounding them, you get to have a really rich ensemble of both human characters and the lives that they're living in this new reality, and then replicants who are also, for the first time, have agency and really are making their own society all coexisting.

Hunter, what's the biggest challenge for you in acting as a torchbearer for the franchise and sharing that responsibility with Michelle, and what did you learn from having her on set?

Schafer: Oh my God! I mean, I felt so lucky to have her as one of my main scene partners throughout this season, and I think I also feel very lucky in that we both understand the gravity of taking on something as impactful and historic as 'Blade Runner.' We wanted to handle it carefully and thoughtfully, so we both knew that going into it, but also just, yeah, working with her on this, I've never done anything so action-oriented. I could not ask for a better scene partner to do some of those really intense, long action sequences with opposite of. I mean, on top of our incredible stunts team, her guidance, both of them, I was like, I was so covered!

Blade Runner 2099, which also stars Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, premieres on November 25th on Prime Video.

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