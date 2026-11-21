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Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer Tease a New Torture Device

Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa and star Hunter Schafer on the nightmare fuel of a torture hood device on the Prime Video series.

Article Summary Blade Runner 2099 teases a terrifying new torture hood designed to strike fear with a suffocating, intubation-like tube.

Showrunner Silka Luisa says the device’s haunting breath sounds and invasive design make it especially disturbing.

Hunter Schafer calls the Blade Runner 2099 prop scary, gross, and darkly funny as actors performed eerie gurgling sounds.

Luisa reveals the Blade Runner 2099 torture device came from the script and was realized through props, costume, and sound.

The dangerous dystopian world of Blade Runner has no shortage of ongoing threats facing our protagonists as they look to "retire" their targets. Among them is the Silka Luisa Prime Video series, which seems like something out of Mad Max. The showrunner and star Hunter Schafer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the new torturous device that places a bag over the victim's head alongside a tube that constricts, leaving its target gasping for air.

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner Silka Luisa and Star Hunter Schafer on New Nightmare Fuel Torture Device that Constricts

"With that design of the hood, the intention is to really strike fear in the human population," Luisa said. "The idea of being intubated is so unsettling for me, and with the intubation component of it, the tube goes down your throat and becomes how you breathe, and that's what creates the sound. I think it's almost the sound for me that carries throughout and really stays with you." Added Schafer, who plays Cora, a human pretending to be a replicant who partners with Michelle Yeoh's replicant Blade Runner, Olwen. "They're so scary and dystopian and insane. It was really funny watching the actors under the hood have to portray it, because they have to do these, like, gurgle noises. It's super gross!"

As far as the device's inspiration, "It was in the script," says Luisa, who also wrote the first two episodes of the series. "And then a combination of both our props master and our costume designer worked together to create that hood. It's such an incredible combination of so many different departments because the sound design is so beautifully done, Helen's work, Paul's work, it's everyone coming together in a practical way to make something hopefully iconic in the show." For more on the design, check out the full interview. Blade Runner 2099, which also stars Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, premieres on November 25th on Prime Video.

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