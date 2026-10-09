Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bloodaxe

Bloodaxe Hits Prime Video in January 2027: Teaser, Key Art Released

Premiering January 20th, 2027, Prime Video released a teaser and key art for Showrunners Michael Hirst (Vikings) and Horatio Hirst's Bloodaxe.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Bloodaxe premieres January 20, 2027, with a new teaser unveiled during New York Comic Con.

Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst joined the Bloodaxe NYCC panel to discuss the Viking drama for the first time.

Bloodaxe follows Erik Bloodaxe and Gunnhild as they battle for Norway amid rival kings, betrayal, and war.

The Prime Video series sets up an epic Norse saga as Scandinavian powers and an English ruler enter the fight.

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is one of those events on the pop culture calendar when you know you're going to get some great looks at what's on the way television-wise, and that streak continued this year. On Friday, Prime Video sponsored a panel for the streamer's new series, Bloodaxe. Showrunners Michael Hirst (creator of Vikings) and Horatio Hirst, and cast members Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen, and Levi Miller, participated in a discussion moderated by Nerdist's Editor-in-Chief Rotem Rusak, where they discussed the series for the first time and revealed the show's January 2027 premiere date.

In Season One, Bloodaxe chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling, and utterly magical new Norse Saga. Now, here's a look at the key art that was released, followed by the official teaser trailer:

With the eight-episode first season set to drop on January 20th, 2027 (and the second season currently in production in Ireland), here's the official teaser for Prime Video's Bloodaxe that was released on Friday during NYCC:

Produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, the first season of Prime Video's Bloodaxe stars Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen. The streaming series is executive produced by Michael & Horatio Hirst, who also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under his O'Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

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