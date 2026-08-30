Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: adventure time, blu-ray, hacks, The Walking Dead

Blu-ray On My Mind (TV Edition): Adventure Time, Hacks, TWD & More

In this round of Blu-ray On My Mind (TV Edition), we've got offerings for fans of Adventure Time, Hacks, "The Walking Dead," and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray TV roundup spotlights major physical media releases, from cult favorites to acclaimed modern series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live gets a Blu-ray release this October, adding another disc for franchise fans.

Speed Racer and Dark Shadows headline vintage TV Blu-ray news with complete episodes and new bonus features.

Hacks joins the Blu-ray lineup, while Adventure Time and Regular Show land big complete series sets in October.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV On Blu-ray News Of The Week

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 will be released on Blu-ray on October 20. Hard to believe that there have been seven different Walking Dead shows at this point. Crazy.

Speed Racer fans have a brand new set to grab. Now available, The Complete Series contains all 52 episodes in both English and Japanese.

-MPI Home Video is bringing Dark Shadows back to life, starting with a Vol. 1 set containing 40 episodes in high definition for the first time ever. It also includes a new featurette and interviews with the cast. It is available now.

Universal Home Entertainment will be releasing the complete series of the celebrated series Hacks this winter in time for Christmas.

Finally, this week, Warner Bros Home Entertainment is releasing two modern animated classics on Blu-ray on October 20. Adventure Time: The Complete Collection features all 10 seasons of the show, totaling 283 episodes. Also releasing that day is Regular Show: The Complete Series. All seasons of the show are included, spread over 15 discs. Personally, I was always a much bigger fan of Regular Show, but both of these are must-own sets for cartoon fans, or really anyone who loves quality programming. Just buy them and be happy.

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