Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, euphoria, the lord of the rings: the rings of power

Blu-ray On My Mind (TV Edition): Euphoria, LOTR, Dr. Seuss & More

Our physical media news for the week includes Blu-ray releases for Euphoria, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dr. Seuss, and more.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Warner Bros Home Entertainment will release the complete series of Euphoria on Blu-ray this holiday season. Boy, I cannot think of anything that screams "Happy Holidays" more than watching that show with the entire family.

-A better release would be to get the Dr. Seuss Classic TV Treasures set coming on November 3. It will include:

Horton Hatches the Egg (1942)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Horton Hears a Who! (1970)

The Cat in the Hat (1971)

The Lorax (1972)

Green Eggs and Ham (1973)

The Sneetches (1973)

The Zak (1973)

The Hoober-Bloob Highway (1975)

Halloween Is Grinch Night (1977)

Pontoffel Pock, Where Are You? (1980)

The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat (1982)

The Butter Battle Book (1989)

In Search of Dr. Seuss (1994)

Daisy-Head Mayzie (1995)

-Fifth Season is teaming with Amazon Prime for a Blu-ray release of season two of The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, and Douglas Hodge. This will release on November 17.

-Finally, this week, the big news is that Alliance will be releasing 4K Blu-ray sets of seasons one and two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. I know many people were afraid this wouldn't happen, so they are pretty excited. Plenty of people who are not subscribed to Prime Video can now watch as well. A complete win. These are released on November 3.

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