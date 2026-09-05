Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, landman, NCIS, tulsa king, Ultraman Omega

Blu-ray on My Mind (TV Edition): NCIS S23, Ultraman & Taylor Sheridan

This week's TV DVD/Blu-ray news includes looks at NCIS S23, two Taylor Sheridan shows (Landman & Tulsa King), and Ultraman Omega.

Article Summary Blu-ray on My Mind TV Edition rounds up this week’s physical media highlights for TV collectors and disc fans.

NCIS Season 23 leads the news with a DVD release, proving TV physical media still matters to longtime fans.

Taylor Sheridan’s Landman Season 2 and Tulsa King Season 3 bring fresh Blu-ray releases to shelves in September.

Ultraman Omega joins the Blu-ray lineup with a complete series release set for November from Alliance.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV On Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Sacrilege, as we start not with a Blu-ray or 4K release, but a DVD! We don't discriminate here; physical media is physical media. NCIS season 23 (!) is out on DVD next week for those who collect.

-Here we go, some Blu-ray goodness. Taylor Sheridan fans have two new releases in September: Landman season 2 and Tulsa King season 3, both landing on disc on September 22 and next week, respectively. I can't say that I know much about Tulsa King, but I did watch the first season of Landman, and it took everything in me to actually finish it. I am sure his fans love it, though.

-Wrapping up this week is an announcement from Alliance that they will be releasing a Blu-ray of the complete series of Ultraman Omega on November 17. "Ultraman Omega follows the story of the titular Ultraman, who shortened his name to "Omega", falling down to Earth as an amnesiac. Adopting the human alias Sorato Okida, he integrates himself into the human society and at the same time fights against monster as Ultraman Omega once he latches on to his subconscious instinct despite his predicament. Ultraman Omega (Urutoraman Omega) is a Japanese tokusatsu drama series produced by Tsuburaya Productions. It is the 30th entry (40th overall) in the Ultra Series, The series began airing on all TXN-affiliated networks in Japan on July 5, 2025." I know quite a few people who will be excited about this news, as I am constantly told to watch it.

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