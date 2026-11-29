Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Dutton Ranch, south park, the brady bunch, the lord of the rings: the rings of power

Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition): All Reviews! South Park, LOTR, More!

This edition of Blu-ray TV news is an all-reviews week, with LOTR: The Rings of Power, Dutton Ranch, South Park, The Brady Bunch, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray TV roundup goes all-reviews, covering South Park, The Brady Bunch, The Morning Show, and more.

South Park seasons 26 and 27 shine on DVD, while The Brady Bunch complete series remains an easy gift pick.

Dutton Ranch and The Madison look sharp on Blu-ray, but both Taylor Sheridan spinoffs feel weaker creatively.

Rings of Power stuns on 4K Blu-ray with reference visuals and Dolby Atmos, while Avatar Aang also impresses.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we? This week will be all reviews.

Blu-ray/DVD Reviews

First up, a few DVD reviews. For those looking for a nice set to gift a classic TV viewer, it is hard to go wrong with the complete series of The Brady Bunch. I forgot how much I enjoy this show, and watching some classic episodes with my daughter for the first time turned into a really fun night. This isn't the first release of this set, but if you haven't picked it up, now is a great time to do so, as the episodes really hold up. What is not a great show, but fun to watch in a trainwreck-type way, is The Morning Show. I originally gave up on this show after season one, and this latest season made me happy that I did. I am sure this has its fans, but I am not one of them. Finally, seasons 26 and 27 of South Park are now available, and they are among the strongest in the show's modern era. The show's writing and animation quality haven't been this high in a long time, and this set is fantastic. It really is something how far we have pushed the regular old DVD.

On the Blu-ray side, we have Taylor Sheridan shows releasing regularly. Two high-profile series recently hit shelves. I was a fan of Yellowstone until that abrupt final season, and while watching it, I thought I wanted a spin-off featuring Beth and Rip, but after watching season one of Dutton Ranch, I realized too much of a good thing can be, well, too much. Both are still good in their roles, but it feels more like going through the motions than anything. The show looks fantastic on Blu-ray, don't get me wrong. Crisp, clear, with fantastic visuals and great sound. Fans will be very happy with this set. I just wish it was better. Ditto for The Madison. Oh well.

Finally, this week, my favorite recent adds. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is gorgeous, and it's better for how much each season costs. The first two seasons are now available on 4K Blu-ray, and these are some of the best-looking discs you can grab these days. Visually, this is where the show excels, with such a huge emphasis on cinematography, effects, and some of the best production designs out there. And on 4K, you don't have compression issues hampering anything, and the series shines as brightly as you would hope. And don't get me started on how hard my whole living room shook with the Dolby Atmos audio. My only gripe is the lack of features on the discs. Also worth checking out, if you haven't, is Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. A welcome return to this world, the Blu-ray release of the film from this summer looks as good as an animated film can these days. This one shines in the audio department, and again, I cannot stress this enough: go out this holiday season and upgrade your setup if you are getting into physical media. Dolby Atmos has changed the game for in-home audio, and that applies here.

*All releases in this column were provided for review

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