Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, get smart, star trek

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): Get Smart, "Star Trek" Review & More

In this week's Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition), Get Smart!, Starfleet Academy, and a review of the Star Trek 60th anniversary Blu-ray set.

Article Summary Blu-ray TV roundup highlights Get Smart, Again! arriving in October from Via Vision, a curious sequel worth discovering.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season One gets a Blu-ray release on December 1, adding a new sci-fi TV set to watch for.

Paramount’s Star Trek: The Original Series 60th anniversary Blu-ray set delivers stunning remastered picture and strong sound.

Star Trek Blu-ray packaging disappoints with stacked loose discs and no new extras, but first-time buyers should still beam in.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

–Via Vision has a Blu-ray release of the sequel Get Smart, Again! (1989) coming in October. I have to be honest, I had no idea this existed, but now I am so curious, I will be picking it up. This originally aired on February 26, 1989, on ABC.

–Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season One (2026) will see a release on disc on December 1. I also haven't seen this one, and I'm very intrigued by it.

Blu-ray Review Of The Week

Speaking of Star Trek, the original series is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and Paramount has a brand new Blu-ray set of the complete series out now.

This is an imperfect release, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pick it up. My main issues are with the packaging. This far into the history of disc releases, how have we not figured out a better way to stack discs? When I opened this, most of the discs were loose and flew out of the package. I get wanting to keep costs down, so the price can be a bit lower, but come on. Same with the flimsy, really bad slipcover; it feels like it was made with the cheapest cardstock possible and is damaged all over. Really disappointing for a big release like this. Thankfully, the 20 discs themselves are fantastic. They have painstakingly remastered every frame, and it is remarkable how great Star Trek looks now. You can even watch episodes in their original state or with enhanced special effects. Way cool.

I have never owned any of the previous releases, and this is who the set is for. The sound also impressed me; the mixes traveled through my speakers well, with dialogue staying clear and meshing well with the ships' strikes and phasers and such. The other place the release suffers is in the features department. There is nothing new here that was not included in previous releases. So, if you already have the last ones, there is no reason to grab this since the packaging is so rough on the discs and boring. If you do not already own this, pick it up. It is so much fun to revisit, and it looks better than you can imagine.

*This copy of Star Trek: The Original Series was provided for review.

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