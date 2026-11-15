Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: 4k, Abbott & Costello, blu-ray, Designated Survivor, lanterns

Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition): Lanterns, Abbott & Costello, & More

This week's Blu-ray TV news includes release dates for Lanterns and complete series sets for Abbott & Costello cartoons and more.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

-The big news this week, after the bombshell that dropped on Monday, is that Warner Bros will release the first (and maybe only) season of Lanterns on 4K Blu-ray on February 9. Here is what is included on the disc:

All eight one-hour episodes of Season One

Includes "Inside the Episode" featurettes

Includes Exclusive-to-home-entertainment special features

Optional English SDH subtitles

Here's hoping this isn't the only season we get, and that it is followed soon by announcements for Creature Commandos and Peacemaker.

–Warner Archive will release Abbott & Costello: The Complete Cartoon Collection in December. These hold up well and are still quite funny.

-Lastly this week, Designated Survivor: The Complete Series will hit Blu-ray on December 22. This was a really popular show that I never took the time to sit down and watch, but it seems like it would be right up my alley. Maybe I will pick up this set and find out. Here is what is on the set as far as features go:

TEN-DISC BOX SET

President Kirkman's Complete First Speech

'Designated Survivor' Debrief

Secret Service Set Tour

First Look

New Characters

White House

The Fans

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for each episode

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