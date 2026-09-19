Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): Lestat, MOTU, The Munsters & More

This week's TV physical media/Blu-ray news includes Hacks, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Munsters, The Vampire Lestat, and much more.

Article Summary New TV Blu-ray roundup: Hacks, Superstore, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and more complete series sets are on the way.

AMC Studios leads the Blu-ray news with The Vampire Lestat and The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 this November.

Masters of the Universe fans get a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 2002 Blu-ray Steelbook from Mill Creek.

The Munsters headlines a big Blu-ray box set with every episode plus Munster, Go Home and two TV movie follow-ups.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

-We recently told you that Hacks: The Complete Series is coming in time for the holidays, and we now have a look at the cover, and we know it releases on December 8. Below is the list of features:

Deleted Scenes

Inside the Episodes

Bit by Bits

Bloopers

Hannah Einbinder Screen Test

Table Read: "Bang Bang Chicken"

Finale Table Read

Wrap Clip

Optional English subtitles

-In one of the best pieces of news I read this week, Warner Archive will be releasing the complete series of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip on Blu-ray in October. I LOVED this show, and this is one of the great bummers of my TV-watching life that it was canceled. I shall buy this and watch it constantly.

-Staying on the complete series train, Superstore is coming on November 8.

-AMC Studios will release The Vampire Lestat on November 3.

-Also in November on the 17th, AMC Studios will release the third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City on Blu-ray. Here is the stacked features list:

Season 3 Preview

Aimee Garcia Geeks Out on Set

Maggie & Negan: Friends or Foes?

Introducing Dillard

Maggie & Renata

Maggie, Hershel & Luis

Party At Dillard's Bar

Exploring An Alternate Universe

The Beginning of the End

The Finale

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for each episode

-Mill Creek has a Steelbook release coming that will interest MOTU fans, as they bring the 2002 cartoon He-Man & the Masters of the Universe to Blu-ray on November 6.

-And finally, this week, Insight Films will be releasing a huge box set of The Munsters. It includes every episode of the series, plus three TV movies. Those will be: Munster, Go Home, The Munsters' Revenge, and Here Come the Munsters. This will be released on October 15.

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