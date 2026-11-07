Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray

Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition): Spaced Thoughts, Hazbin Hotel & More

This week's Blu-ray TV news includes Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Dutton Ranch, Hazbin Hotel, and the controversy surrounding Spaced.

Article Summary Blu-ray TV roundup spotlights Spaced, Hazbin Hotel, Dutton Ranch, and Avatar: The Last Airbender releases.

Spaced finally gets a Blu-ray release, but AI upscaling backlash from Edgar Wright and cast clouds the set.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 hits Blu-ray on November 17, making it one of the week’s most exciting TV disc releases.

Dutton Ranch season 1 and Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender add more fresh Blu-ray options for TV collectors.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

-The big and controversial news of the week is that All3Media, a British company, will be releasing a Blu-ray set of Spaced, the classic series starring Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes, Nick Frost, Mark Heap, and Julia Deakin. For years, fans have wanted this, but unfortunately, the company used AI tools in the upconversion. The cast and Edgar Wright have commented, and it is unfortunate that fans who have waited so long will probably skip this release now. If the AI use doesn't bother you, circle February 27 on your calendar.

-Alliance Entertainment will release Hazbin Hotel season 2 on Blu-ray on November 17. This is one of my household's favorite shows, so this will be a day-one pickup for me.

-Alliance will also release Dutton Ranch season one that same day. Does anyone like this show as much as they liked Yellowstone?

-Finally, this week, Alliance will also release Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender on Blu-ray this week. You can go buy this right now. The cast includes Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Roman Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, Dionne Quan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong. I have not been able to catch this yet, but I am very excited to.

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