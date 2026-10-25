Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, house of the dragon, scooby doo, ted

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition)- Ted, House of the Dragon & More

This week's round of Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) includes releases for House of the Dragon, Ted, Scooby-Doo, and so much more.

Article Summary Latest blu-ray TV roundup includes Ted Season 2 and The Complete Series, both set for release on November 24.

Warner Archive updates The Yogi Bear Show art, while Let the Grieving Soul Retire lands a January blu-ray.

Das Boot Season 1 surfaces for December on blu-ray, and Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost arrives November 17.

House of the Dragon Season 3 hits 4K blu-ray December 1, with hopes for a brighter transfer than broadcast.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release the second season of Ted, as well as the Complete Series, on Blu-ray November 24th. I have heard that this show is pretty funny, so I will probably check it out. I am glad they are releasing the second season for those who already grabbed season one.

-Following up on last week's news about Warner Archive releasing The Yogi Bear Show, they have updated the cover art to what we have pictured above.

-Season One of the anime Let the Grieving Soul Retire will release on January 26th and is now up for preorder.

-Season One of the Das Boot series is coming out on December 15th and is up for order at Amazon. I have heard good things about this, so I will be picking this up.

-For all of you Scooby-Doo fans, Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost Blu-ray will be released on November 17th. I have always enjoyed a Scooby animated film, and this one will make a great gift for fans this holiday season.

– Finally, this week, House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 1st, and the standard cover has been revealed. Hopefully the transfer can improve on the broadcast versions of the episodes, as I find them way too dark to tell what is happening.

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