Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, Dutton Ranch, south park, the madison

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): The Madison, South Park, & More

This week's TV physical media news includes Blu-ray releases for Taylor Sheridan's The Madison and Dutton Ranch, South Park DVDs, and more.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

–The Madison Season 1 is coming to Blu-ray on October 6. The Taylor Sheridan series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, and Kurt Russell. I have heard mixed things about this one, but I still might check it out.

-A DVD release bit of news: South Park Seasons 27 and 28 will be released on October 20, with both coming in the pack. I am happy to see this get a physical release, but let's get something better than a DVD out, guys.

– Also on October 20, the complete series of The Brady Bunch will be released on DVD as well. Paramount: remaster this stuff and get it out on Blu-ray. What are we doing?

-In more Taylor Sheridan news, Dutton Ranch Season 1 will release on Blu-ray on November 17.

Look, I get that a lot of TV shows that come out on physical media come out at Walmart, and they like to keep prices low, and that usually means a DVD release. But the online buying community is vast, and they want a stronger format to put on their shelves. If you release everything on Blu-ray, customers will support the releases just as much as they do on DVD. Just make the switch.

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