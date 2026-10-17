Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: blu-ray

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): The Westies, Yogi Bear, Purge & More

This week's TV show physical media news includes Blu-ray releases for Yogi Bear, The Purge, The Westies, St. Denis Medical, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray TV roundup spotlights new physical media releases for The Yogi Bear Show, The Purge, and more.

The Purge TV Series: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray October 20 with deleted scenes and cast-and-crew extras.

Upcoming Blu-ray arrivals also include St. Denis Medical Season 2, The Agency Season 1, and Rookie Blue.

The Westies Season 1 lands on Blu-ray December 15, closing out a strong week for TV physical media collectors.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. That includes television shows, the best way to binge, if you ask me. Every week, Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition) reviews the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlights labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and reviews new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive in, shall we?

TV Blu-ray News Of The Week

–Warner Archive will release a Blu-ray of The Yogi Bear Show: The Complete Series on November 24.

-Universal Home Entertainment will release The Purge TV Series: The Complete Series on October 20, just in time for Halloween. Here is the features list for the release:

FOUR-DISC BLU-RAY SET

Deleted Scenes

A Conversation with Cast & Crew

Anatomy of a Scene

Costumes & Props

Table Read

Optional English SDH subtitles for each episode

-Universal Home Entertainment will release St. Denis Medical Season 2 on Blu-ray on November 17. I haven't watched this show yet, but I've been told many times that it is very funny. Might be worth a blind buy.

-Paramount Pictures UK will release The Agency Season 1 on November 23. It stars Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Katherine Waterston.

-Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release an 18-disc complete series Blu-ray set for Canadian cop show Rookie Blue on November 3.

– Lastly, this week, Fifth Season is going to put out The Westies Season 1 on December 15. This show is good and stars JK Simmons, Sarah Bolger, Stanley Morgan, Titus Welliver, and Tom Brittney. I really enjoyed this, and it was a quick watch. This is a great blind buy.

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