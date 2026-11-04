Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Blue Eye Samurai, "Blue Tsunami" Hits U.S. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Stargate, Tracker, Election Night 2026, Spaced, Doctor Who, Blue Eye Samurai, and more!

Article Summary Blue Eye Samurai leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 2 premiere date and fresh new footage to watch.

TV highlights include Law & Order: SVU, Tracker, Elsbeth, Stargate, Best Medicine, and Doctor Who updates.

Election Night 2026 coverage joins Rings of Power, Assassin’s Creed, Spaced, and John Cena Classic news.

Also on deck: X-Men casting, Robopocalypse, Dynamic Duo, Gromit, Mickey’s holiday special, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Law & Order: SVU, Stargate, Tracker, Best Medicine, Election Night 2026, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Assassin's Creed, Spaced, Doctor Who, WWE/John Cena Classic, Blue Eye Samurai, X-Men, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 4th, 2026:

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Launches Delicious in Dungeon Collab

Dynamic Duo: Mason Thames Confirmed To Voice Dick Grayson

Elsbeth vs. Lea Michele's "Pilates Princess": Early S04E06 Preview

Law & Order: SVU S28E05 Preview: Meet Jalen Brunson's Det. Jay Madison

Stargate Podcast: Shanks & Read on Fan Discourse, Favorite Bottle Ep

Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job": Meet Josh Holloway's Luke Kelsol

Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview: Holy Healing?

Our Election Night 2026 Viewing Guide: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN & MS NOW

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: McKay on Season 3 Schedule

Assassin's Creed: Netflix Live-Action Series Officially Wraps Filming

Gromit Talks! Hear Martin Freeman Voice The Best Good Boy Here

All the Sinners Bleed: Lindsay Weisberg on Opportunities, TV & More

Robopocalypse: Ron Howard & Akiva Goldsman Adapting 2011 Sci-Fi Novel

WWE Raw Review: Ethan Page Wins IC Title, Cruz Montana Unmasked

Mickey's Home Alone Special Trailer Promises Serious Holiday Hijinks

Spaced: Edgar Wright Not Happy with Blu-Ray Plans; Pegg "Hates" Cover

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Eyeing "Options" for "Next Stage of Savings"

John Cena Classic Details Revealed: Event at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Stargate Writer Dean Devlin to Angry Fans: "Give [Amazon] a Breath"

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Set for January 19th; New Footage Released

Jon Stewart & Seth Meyers Target Haley Stevens' Mike Rogers Flip-Flop

X-Men: Ben Wang Is Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast As Iceman

Doctor Who, SNL/Haley Stevens, God of War & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!