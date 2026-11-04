Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Blue Eye Samurai, "Blue Tsunami" Hits U.S. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Stargate, Tracker, Election Night 2026, Spaced, Doctor Who, Blue Eye Samurai, and more!
Article Summary
- Blue Eye Samurai leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 2 premiere date and fresh new footage to watch.
- TV highlights include Law & Order: SVU, Tracker, Elsbeth, Stargate, Best Medicine, and Doctor Who updates.
- Election Night 2026 coverage joins Rings of Power, Assassin’s Creed, Spaced, and John Cena Classic news.
- Also on deck: X-Men casting, Robopocalypse, Dynamic Duo, Gromit, Mickey’s holiday special, and more.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Law & Order: SVU, Stargate, Tracker, Best Medicine, Election Night 2026, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Assassin's Creed, Spaced, Doctor Who, WWE/John Cena Classic, Blue Eye Samurai, X-Men, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 4th, 2026:
Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Launches Delicious in Dungeon Collab
Dynamic Duo: Mason Thames Confirmed To Voice Dick Grayson
Elsbeth vs. Lea Michele's "Pilates Princess": Early S04E06 Preview
Law & Order: SVU S28E05 Preview: Meet Jalen Brunson's Det. Jay Madison
Stargate Podcast: Shanks & Read on Fan Discourse, Favorite Bottle Ep
Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job": Meet Josh Holloway's Luke Kelsol
Best Medicine S02E06: "Can't Stop the Healing" Preview: Holy Healing?
Our Election Night 2026 Viewing Guide: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN & MS NOW
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: McKay on Season 3 Schedule
Assassin's Creed: Netflix Live-Action Series Officially Wraps Filming
Gromit Talks! Hear Martin Freeman Voice The Best Good Boy Here
All the Sinners Bleed: Lindsay Weisberg on Opportunities, TV & More
Robopocalypse: Ron Howard & Akiva Goldsman Adapting 2011 Sci-Fi Novel
WWE Raw Review: Ethan Page Wins IC Title, Cruz Montana Unmasked
Mickey's Home Alone Special Trailer Promises Serious Holiday Hijinks
Spaced: Edgar Wright Not Happy with Blu-Ray Plans; Pegg "Hates" Cover
Doctor Who Tender: BBC Eyeing "Options" for "Next Stage of Savings"
John Cena Classic Details Revealed: Event at ESPN Wide World of Sports
Stargate Writer Dean Devlin to Angry Fans: "Give [Amazon] a Breath"
Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Set for January 19th; New Footage Released
Jon Stewart & Seth Meyers Target Haley Stevens' Mike Rogers Flip-Flop
X-Men: Ben Wang Is Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast As Iceman
Doctor Who, SNL/Haley Stevens, God of War & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.