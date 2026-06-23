Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: annecy, Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Previewed at Annecy; New Image Released

Shortly after an Annecy spotlight, Netflix released a preview image for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, created by Amber Noizumi & Michael Green.

Article Summary Netflix previewed Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 at Annecy during its Anime Studio Focus, spotlighting the hit animated series.

Creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green continue Mizu’s revenge story as Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 heads to London.

Season 2 follows Mizu facing new allies, old enemies, and inner demons while her bloody quest pushes beyond Japan.

Back in Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun as Ringo searches for purpose.

It's hard to believe that it hasn't even been a year since we got our first look at what the second season of series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai had in store when it came to Mizu's (Maya Erskine) quest for revenge. From there, word came down that Netflix would be spotlighting the hit animated series during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival – including an in-depth preview on June 23rd. Well, today would be that day – and the streaming service did just that via a dedicated Anime Studio Focus titled "Netflix Anime: Bold Stories, Boundless Worlds." From hardcore fans and casual viewers to newbies to the medium, the presentation had a little something for everyone, including looks at The One Piece, Sparks of Tomorrow, The Ribbon Hero, Fool Night, and Bass X Machina. In the second season, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for a new purpose. Here's a look at the official image and key art that was released earlier today, shortly after the Annecy presentation:

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

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